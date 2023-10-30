Here’s Why Fiserv (FI) Declined in Q3

Madison Investments, an investment advisor, released its “Madison Investors Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, Fund (class Y) declined -1.3% compared to a -3.3% decline for the S&P 500 Index benchmark. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Madison Investors Fund highlighted stocks like Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) offers payment and financial services technology. On October 27, 2023, Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) stock closed at $112.46 per share. One-month return of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) was -0.35%, and its shares gained 9.46% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) has a market capitalization of $67.497 billion.

Madison Investors Fund made the following comment about Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"The bottom five individual contributors were Dollar Tree, Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI), Analog Devices, Lowe’s Companies, and Alcon. Technology provider Fiserv saw strong organic growth in the quarter, but free cash flow was a bit weaker as it invested to grow its payments platform internationally and integrate recent acquisitions."

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 68 hedge fund portfolios held Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) at the end of second quarter which was 64 in the previous quarter.

