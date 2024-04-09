Why Five9 Stock Zoomed Almost 4% Higher Today

A young demographic could help lift the fortunes of contact center solutions provider Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN). In a new research note published Tuesday, one analyst tracking the company pointed out that it could benefit strongly from catering to such a user base. Investors clearly took this argument to heart, as they ended up piling in to Five9 shares and sending them nearly 4% higher in price.

Teens like to use their phones for customer support

That analyst was Piper Sandler's James Fish. In his latest take on Five9 stock, he reiterated his overweight (buy, in other words) recommendation and $86 per-share price target. At that level, Fish is anticipating a nearly 40% rise in price.

In the note, the Piper Sandler prognosticator opined that around 50% of teenage consumers still prefer to use their phones for customer service functions. Such solutions are Five9's wheelhouse, so if Fish is accurate and this trend holds, it could be quite the foundation for the company's business.

He did sound a warning, however, writing that "Concern remains around whether net-agent count in the market begins to contract, especially with the impact of artificial intelligence (AI), but this has not shown up yet."

Adding to already-appealing services

Five9 provides cloud-based solutions that not only connect a client's users to the appropriate customer service agent, but also quickly supply detailed information about that user. That's already an appealing prospect, given the many headaches involved in customer service, and the company could really drive this home if it effectively tailors those offerings to reflect younger users' needs and concerns.

Should you invest $1,000 in Five9 right now?

Before you buy stock in Five9, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Five9 wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Story continues

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 8, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Five9. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Why Five9 Stock Zoomed Almost 4% Higher Today was originally published by The Motley Fool