Why Food Empire Holdings Limited (SGX:F03) Could Be Worth Watching

Food Empire Holdings Limited (SGX:F03), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the SGX. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Food Empire Holdings’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

See our latest analysis for Food Empire Holdings

What Is Food Empire Holdings Worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Food Empire Holdings’s ratio of 6.48x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 9.57x, which means if you buy Food Empire Holdings today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe Food Empire Holdings should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Furthermore, it seems like Food Empire Holdings’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Food Empire Holdings look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -6.3% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Food Empire Holdings. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? F03 seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on F03, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on F03 for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on F03 should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

If you want to dive deeper into Food Empire Holdings, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Food Empire Holdings (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Food Empire Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here