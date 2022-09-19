U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,899.89
    +26.56 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,019.68
    +197.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,535.02
    +86.62 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,812.84
    +14.65 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.65
    -0.08 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,684.00
    +5.80 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    19.53
    +0.17 (+0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0032
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4900
    +0.0420 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1439
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.2470
    +0.0290 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,574.79
    +85.23 (+0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.79
    +16.97 (+3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.25 (-1.11%)
     

Why Ford will have to eat an extra $1B in supplier costs this quarter

Kirsten Korosec
·1 min read

Ford said Monday that supplier costs will be $1 billion higher in the third quarter than expected due to rising inflation and persistent supply chain problems.

Ford also disclosed that supply shortages have caused a backlog of thousands of assembled, yet incomplete vehicles. Ford anticipates that between 40,000 and 45,000 unfinished vehicles — most of which are high-margin trucks and SUVs — will remain in the automaker's inventory waiting for needed parts through the end of the third quarter.

Shares fell 5.49% in after-hours trading.

Supply chain issues have plagued the automotive industry since early 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic prompted governments in China, the U.S. and Europe to halt manufacturing operations. Supplier problems coupled with rising inflation continue to affect automakers' ability to deliver vehicles.

For instance, Rivian warned in August that it expects to lose $5.45 billion in 2022, up from the $4.75 billion estimate it shared three months earlier due to “supply chain challenges” and “raw material inflation.” GM reported in July second-quarter net income of $1.69 billion, a 40% reduction from the same year-ago period due to supply chain disruptions and semiconductor chip shortages that caused bottlenecks at its factories.

Despite the unexpectedly higher cost and availability of certain parts, Ford is sticking with its projected 2022 adjusted earnings before interest and taxes guidance of between $11.5 billion and $12.5 billion. That's largely because Ford expects to sell all of the vehicles sitting in inventory in the fourth quarter.

Ford did change its third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and taxes to between $1.4 billion and $1.7 billion.

The company is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings results October 26.

Recommended Stories

  • Ford Stock Tumbles Late As Auto Giant Sees $1 Billion More In Costs Amid Inflation

    Ford now expects $1 billion more in supplier costs during the current third quarter. Ford stock fell.

  • Ford sees inflation lifting quarterly supply costs $1 billion

    (Reuters) -Ford Motor said on Monday inflation-related supplier costs will run about $1 billion higher than expected in the current quarter and estimates it will have 40,000 to 45,000 vehicles in inventory lacking parts, which will delay sales. Ford shares were down 4.4% to $14.27 in after hours trading. The No. 2 U.S. automaker reaffirmed its expectation for full-year 2022 adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of between $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion "despite limits on availability of certain parts as well as higher payments made to suppliers to account for the effects of inflation."

  • Energy and Mining Are Making the Stock Market Look Too Good

    Soaring profits at oil companies and miners are making earnings look better than the reality of the rest of the stock market, and distorting Wall Street’s favorite valuation tool, the ratio of price to forecast earnings.

  • Ford Warns Parts Shortages, Higher Supplier Costs Are Expected to Affect Earnings

    The car maker predicts it would have about 40,000 to 45,000 unfinished vehicles in inventory at the end of the quarter, a number that is higher than expected.

  • Stock market today: 4 tickers trending on Yahoo Finance

    Stock futures are lower as investors await this week's Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting.

  • Ford stock drops more than 5% as supply costs to jump by $1 billion, parts shortages to leave more cars unfinished

    Ford Motor Co. shares drop more than 4% on the extended session Monday after the auto maker reaffirmed its outlook but said inflation and parts shortages will leave it with more unfinished vehicles than it had expected.

  • Ford Drops After Inflation Warning Adds to Gloomy Economic Commentary

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. said inflation is pushing supplier costs $1 billion higher than expected in the current quarter, joining the chorus of major corporations warning about macro challenges rippling through the economy.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chi

  • How to set up eSIM on your new iPhone 14

    Apple has had support for eSIM since the iPhone Xs/XR, but this year it is going all in by ditching the physical SIM card slot for all iPhone 14 versions sold in the U.S. While models sold in other countries will have support for both physical and virtual SIM, Apple could eventually remove the SIM slot in more countries depending on availability. ESIM is a substitute for a physical SIM that's embedded in the phone's circuitry so users can easily swap between SIMs. The iPhone 14 will be able to host up to eight SIMs at once.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Bitcoin, Ford, Cognex

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at which tickers are trending in after-hours trading, including Bitcoin, Ford, and Cognex.

  • This Mac app makes it easy to create your own AI images with Stable Diffusion

    Everyone wants to get in on the AI image generation action, but if you’ve been intimidated by the existing options out there based on Stable Diffusion, including the Midjourney Discord bot, you’re in luck: Diffusion Bee is a simple Mac app that gives you everything you need to generate your own images from text prompt using the open source AI image generation framework. The app, developed by Divam Gupta, requires no technical expertise whatsoever and installs on M1 Macs via drag-and-drop. You will need an M1 or M2 Mac running at least macOS 15.2, however — the app takes advantage of Apple Silicon’s built-in AI smarts and runs the Stable Diffusion model locally, which has the added advantage of ensuring that nothing is sent to any servers.

  • Aerospace preparing supply chain for life after Russia titanium

    Russia and lower future input from China were the backdrop for a U.S. Chamber discussion last week on changes in the supply chain that included Spirit AeroSystems CEO Tom Gentile.

  • Daily Crunch: Rockstar’s whoopsie means you can get an early look at GTA 6

    Whelp, back to the drawing board: Rockstar Games confirmed that about 90 videos of early development versions of Grand Theft Auto were leaked, Darrell reports. Everyone wants to get in on the AI image-generation action, but if you’ve been intimidated by the existing options out there where you have to brush off your 1,337 command-line skillz, you’re in luck: Diffusion Bee is a simple Mac app that gives you everything you need to generate your own images from text prompt using the open source AI image-generation framework, Darrell writes. Size matters: Connie reports that VC Ann Miura-Ko is looking to help more students answer the question, Is this idea big enough?

  • Wall Street ends choppy session higher with focus firmly on Fed

    Wall Street's main indexes ended a seesaw session higher on Monday, as investors turned their attention to this week's policy meeting at the Federal Reserve and how aggressively it will hike interest rates. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rebounded from logging their worst weekly percentage drop since June on Friday, as markets fully priced in at least a 75 basis point rise in rates at the end of Fed's Sept. 20-21 policy meeting, with Fed funds futures showing a 15% chance of a whopping 100 bps increase. "This is all about what's going to happen on Wednesday, and what comes out of the Fed's hands on Wednesday, so I think people are just going to wait and see until then," said Josh Markman, partner at Bel Air Investment Advisors.

  • Ford planning new Mustang Shelby GT500 for 2026, according to report

    Ford made improvements to the new Mustang's powertrains and tech, so the rumored 2026 GT500 will likely sport significant performance upgrades.

  • Modi: India PM reintroduces extinct cheetahs on birthday

    A group of eight cats arrived from Namibia on the occasion of PM Narendra Modi's birthday.

  • The Best iPhone 14 Pro Cases for Giving Your New Gadget the Best Treatment

    We evaluated products from leading brands like Nomad, OtterBox, and Apple in order to find the very best iPhone 14 Pro cases. Here are our recommendations!

  • Ford's (F) '23 Mustang Model Unveiled at Detroit Auto Show

    Ford (F) introduces the much-anticipated 2023 Mustang Mach-E at the Detroit Auto Show. Ford brings a range of new features to the latest version of the vehicle along with other upgraded models.

  • James Cameron Rejected Fox’s Notes About Avatar: “I Made Titanic”

    "This new half-billion dollar complex on your lot? Titanic paid for that," he said. James Cameron Rejected Fox’s Notes About Avatar: “I Made Titanic” Eddie Fu

  • Disney World Has a Villainous Answer for Universal Epic Universe

    Comcast's Universal Studios has a whole new theme park coming and Disney has finally dropped some hints as to how it plans to respond.

  • Stocks on the move after hours: Ford, Cognex and more

    Ford and Cognex were just some of the companies on the move in after hours trading on Monday, September 19, 2022.