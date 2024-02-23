Why Fox Factory Holding Stock Plummeted by 27% Today

One of the most unforgivable transgressions a publicly traded company can commit is to miss on its earnings. That was the reason investors punished vehicle components manufacturer Fox Factory Holding (NASDAQ: FOXF) on Friday. The market reacted sharply to the company's latest set of quarterly figures, trading out of the stock and sending its value down by almost 27% in price.

Top- and bottom-line skids

Due to what management characterized as "challenging macro and industry headwinds," Fox Factory's fourth-quarter net sales slid to $332 million from the year-ago tally of nearly $409 million. On a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis the company earned only $4 million and change ($0.10), a far cry from the almost $53 million profit it netted in the same quarter of 2022.

On average, analysts following Fox Factory's stock were expecting a much higher per-share net income figure of $0.83. At least the company beat on the top line, as those pundits were collectively modeling slightly over $327 million for that line item.

Of those mentioned headwinds, Fox Factory singled out the United Auto Workers strike and higher interest rates sapping customer demand, among other factors.

Guidance fell notably short of estimates

Another factor driving Fox Factory's stock down on Friday was the company's full-year 2024 guidance. It is forecasting that net sales will come in at $1.53 billion to $1.68 billion. While that range is notably above the $1.46 billion of 2023, it doesn't reach the almost $1.74 billion consensus analyst estimate.

Fox Factory feels that its non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share will land at $2.30 to $2.60. That's below both its 2023 result of $3.95, and the collective prognosticator expectation of $4.79.

Should you invest $1,000 in Fox Factory right now?

Before you buy stock in Fox Factory, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Fox Factory wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Story continues

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 20, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Why Fox Factory Holding Stock Plummeted by 27% Today was originally published by The Motley Fool