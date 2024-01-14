Why France’s ‘mini-Macron’ may soon eclipse his master

L-R: Emmanuel Macron, Gabriel Attal, Jordan Bardella, Marine Le Pen

Leaders who have left their mark on France mostly did so while young. From Joan of Arc to Napoleon Bonaparte, the common factor has always been youth. The key players in the French Revolution – Danton, Robespierre, Louis XVI, Marie Antoinette – were all guillotined in their thirties.



So in one sense it should not have been a surprise that Emmanuel Macron, himself the youngest French head of state since Napoleon, should now have appointed Gabriel Attal as the youngest Prime Minister in French history.



With this bold gesture, it is no exaggeration to say that Macron has anointed his heir apparent. Attal is now, to all intents and purposes, the dauphin of France.



His main task will be to stave off the rise of the nationalist Right, now on the march across a European continent gripped by border anxiety.

But the world will also be watching to see whether the new government in Paris will bring France back into alignment with Washington, London and the Anglophone powers, or continue to pursue Macron’s course of Gaullist isolationism, dressed up in European rhetoric.



At just 34, with less than a year’s experience in a high-level cabinet job as education minister, Attal is an audacious choice to run the government.



So is the appointment of Stéphane Séjourné as foreign minister. At 38 he too is unusually young for such a senior post. Séjourné was the general secretary of Macron’s party, now known as Renaissance, but he has no track record in foreign affairs.



What is more, until two years ago Séjourné and Attal were in a civil union. France has never had an openly gay Prime Minister or Foreign Minister before. Now it has both – and the former couple will have to work together as colleagues.



Macron loves to be audacious. In a tweet, he reminded Attal that audacity was the spirit of 2017, when he swept to power.

Cher @GabrielAttal, je sais pouvoir compter sur votre énergie et votre engagement pour mettre en œuvre le projet de réarmement et de régénération que j’ai annoncé. Dans la fidélité à l’esprit de 2017 : dépassement et audace. Au service de la Nation et des Français. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 9, 2024

Now the President has rejuvenated his flagging administration with a younger generation, a new band of brothers. He wants his new Prime Minister to help him return to the motto of Danton the revolutionary: De l’audace, encore de l’audace, et toujours de l’audace! (Audacity, more audacity, and ever more audacity!).



Like so many political careers in Western democracy’s very recent past, Attal’s took off during the pandemic. As the President’s spokesman at a time when an anxious nation was glued to its screens, Attal came across as articulate, robust and good-looking – an instant hit with the French public.



Attal has said many times that he owes everything to Emmanuel Macron, but it would be more accurate to say that he owes at least as much to Macron’s wife Brigitte. The French do not officially recognise the office of “First Lady”, but nobody doubts that Mme Macron wields huge influence, especially in her own field of education.

Brigitte Macron has worked closely with her husband's protégé Gabriel Attal - JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images

She worked closely with Attal during her husband’s first term when the young protégé was made a junior schools minister and then, last year, put in charge of education, the largest department in the government. Inevitably, Brigitte Macron’s enemies have become his enemies, too – but so have her admirers and allies.



Indeed, Attal is the political son that the Macrons never had together. As a President who will already have served two terms by the time the 2027 election arrives, Macron cannot stand again; hence he has been searching for a successor who will safeguard his legacy. In Gabriel Attal, Emmanuel and Brigitte have found their angel.



Attal wasted no time in making an impact at education, notably by tackling bullying (from which he had suffered as a boy) and by banning the abaya from schools. This long, loose-fitting Islamic garment is popular among Muslim girls, but it flies in the face of the doctrine of laïcité or secularism that requires schools to prohibit religious symbols and dress.



On multiculturalism, immigration and terrorism, Attal will take no prisoners. For a man who originally hails from the Left – he began life as an activist in the now moribund Socialist Party – he has remarkably few inhibitions about cracking down on Islamists. He is adept at wooing the bourgeoisie and the working-class conservatives who worry that France is losing its identity.



Yet this son of a Tunisian Jewish father and a Greco-Russian Orthodox mother is no stranger to the cosmopolitan yet culturally contested capital that Paris has become.

Attal’s meteoric rise through the French meritocracy matches that of Macron, but he seems less conventional. Among the intellectual and social snobs of the Parisian elite, the new Prime Minister is something of an outsider.



His Judaeo-Christian background is more reminiscent of Nicolas Sarkozy, but with one crucial difference: unlike the former President, with his celebrity spouse Carla Bruni, Gabriel Attal is openly gay.



In France, this is still much more of a problem for a politician than it would be in the UK. A decade ago, the legalisation of same-sex marriage was fiercely resisted there, and only forced through by the Socialists in the teeth of huge protests led by the Catholic Church. It has never been accepted by the socially conservative hinterland of la France profonde.

Stephane Séjourné will work alongside his former civil partner Attal as France’s foreign minister - Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP

Attal knows that he will have to rewrite the rules or face humiliation. With Attal installed at the venerable Matignon, Séjourné takes over at the equally hallowed Foreign Ministry, the Quai d’Orsay.



The two political high-flyers lived in a civil partnership for about seven years. They impressed many by insisting on being treated exactly like any other couple at official events and in the media.

Not everyone likes the self-assured style of Attal and Séjourné, but the former’s dizzy ascent seems to prove the adage that what does not kill you makes you stronger. Bullied at school, mocked by rivals, he now has the last laugh.



On his appointment to the Matignon (the PM’s official residence), Attal tweeted that his mission was to “keep control of our destiny, liberate French potential and rearm our country”.

To British ears, this language reminds us of the Brexiteer slogan “Take back control”, but the invocation of “destiny” is very French. Napoleon was fond of such talk – for example, when warning against too much caution: “The torment of precautions often exceeds the dangers to be avoided. It is sometimes better to abandon oneself to destiny.”

34-year-old Attal replaced Elisabeth Borne as prime minister last week - Antoine Gyori - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Attal’s focus on defence is significant, because it is here that Macron has failed to offer strong leadership not only to France but to Europe. His dismissal of Nato as “brain dead” damaged the alliance in the eyes of its adversary, Vladimir Putin.



And since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Macron has sent conflicting signals to Moscow and Kyiv. Though he has offered fine words of encouragement to Volodymyr Zelensky, French military support for the Ukrainian war effort has fallen far short of that of Germany and the UK.



Macron has evidently ordered Attal to embark on an ambitious programme of French rearmament. But on Ukraine? Silence.



There is potential for tension here. Attal may share Macron’s desire to emulate the great wartime and postwar leader General de Gaulle by seeking to restore French military gloire.



Yet the leader of the supposedly strongest military power in the EU still nurses a grudge over his exclusion from the AUKUS submarine deal and Five Eyes intelligence sharing between the Anglophone nations.

With Putin imperilling not only Ukraine but Europe from the Black Sea to the Baltic, this is no time for Macron’s posturing and resentment.



Attal and Séjourné are quite intelligent enough to see that, far from restoring respect for France, their patron has sown distrust, undermining the Atlantic alliance in favour of the chimera of a European army. Macron has squandered a unique opportunity, after the retirement of Angela Merkel, to show Europe and America what true leadership looks like.



Instead, it was Boris Johnson, in the early days after the Russian invasion, who rallied support for Ukraine and was the first to visit Kyiv.

Putin’s propaganda machine now falsely claims that the British PM stopped Zelensky from accepting a Russian peace offer in April 2022. At the time, Macron was still talking to Putin. Last month he again left his door open: if Putin were to ring with a peace offer, “I’ll take the call”.



Like his role model De Gaulle, Macron deludes himself that he can stand apart from Nato and play the honest broker with the Kremlin. There is a risk, though, that he is seen as what Lenin used to call a “useful idiot”.

Macron met Putin in person shortly before Russia's invasion of Ukraine - KREMLIN POOL/SPUTNIK/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Whatever Attal may think privately, foreign affairs and war are unlikely to come between him and Macron, for the simple reason that French prime ministers have very little control over them. Under the constitution introduced by De Gaulle in 1958, national security and foreign policy are the prerogative of the executive presidency.



In practice, the French president not only appoints the Prime Minister, but uses him or her as a shield. After PMs have taken the flak for unpopular presidential policies, they are ruthlessly dumped — just as Macron has discarded Élisabeth Borne, whose prestige never recovered from mass protests against his pension reform.



Surviving at the Matignon while obeying the Élysée is such a thankless task that hitherto only two prime ministers of the Fifth Republic have ever gone on to become President: Georges Pompidou and Jacques Chirac.



If Attal is to join this select group, he will need to convince Macron of his tireless devotion. The hyperactive president has always enjoyed watching his courtiers competing for his favour. Like Louis XIV, he expects to dominate culture and society no less than politics and diplomacy.

The Sun King was only 16 when he told the Parliament in Paris: “L’État c’est moi” — a sentiment certainly shared by “Jupiter” Macron.



In a scene from his novel Serotonin set in 2017, France’s leading writer, Michel Houellebecq, was struck by the “almost unbearable energy emanating from La Republique En Marche” – the new centrist party that was propelling Macron into the presidency.



Exhilarated by all this energy, Attal made his name as a spokesman for En Marche and in office he has kept up his frenetic workrate.



But there may come a point when the master begins to see the apprentice as a threat. A striking recent example of this phenomenon was the relationship between Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak.



They got on famously at first, with “dishy Rishi” as the munificent Covid chancellor playing second fiddle to Boris. Once Sunak’s popularity overtook that of the PM, by now mired in Partygate, relations quickly soured. The brew of ambition, envy and testosterone is a combustible one.



The age gap between Attal and Macron (12 years) is not dissimilar to that between Sunak and Johnson (16 years). If the polarity between Élysée and Matignon follows the same pattern as that between Numbers 10 and 11 Downing Street, we can expect to see signs of rivalry within two years – or even sooner, given that Attal is already much more popular than Macron.

But the case of Rishi Sunak is also a reminder that, having ousted the person to whom one owes everything, it becomes much harder to remain popular. Sunak is now almost as disliked by voters as Boris Johnson was at his nadir.



How long will the “mini-Macron” be content to languish in the shade? Far from his stardust rubbing off on the president, the new darling of the chic set may eclipse the ageing matinée idol. What then?



A much more immediate threat to both men, however, comes from the nationalist Right, in the shape of Marine Le Pen and her right-hand man, Jordan Bardella. Attal is Macron’s answer to the emergence of Bardella as President of the National Rally.



At 28, this scion of poor Italian immigrants is even younger than Attal; he certainly had a much less privileged start in life. Bardella started a degree at the Sorbonne, but dropped out to campaign for the party he had joined aged 16 and was then still called the National Front.

Jordan Bardella has proven an adept right-hand man for Marine Le Pen - Chesnot/Getty Images

Not for him the ivory tower of Sciences Po, the grande école for future mandarins and politicians, including Attal. Having grown up in one of the banlieues, Bardella proved himself adept at weaponising issues arising from these grim council housing estates that surround Paris and other cities.

After the city of Trappes elected a Muslim mayor, Bardella called it an “Islamic republic” – and shrugged off a subsequent prosecution.



After a rapid rise through the European Parliament he became Marine Le Pen’s deputy. While she stood for the presidency in 2022, he took over the party.



Having lost twice to Macron, Le Pen might be forgiven for harbouring mixed feelings towards the National Rally’s young pretender, but so far he has shown no sign of wanting to challenge her supremacy.



Le Pen’s loathing of her family – particularly her father Jean-Marie and her niece Marion Maréchal, who leads Reconquest, her own even more extreme party – far outweighs any jealousy she might feel toward her young protégé.



As for Attal and Bardella: their rivalry is about to become much more intense. This coming June they will face each other in the European elections, which will decide whether the balance of power in the EU is tilting decisively towards the nationalist Right.

In the contest between the grandes écôles and the university of life, Attal now has his hands on the levers of power, but Bardella can claim to be winning the battle of ideas. Slowly but surely, Macron is gravitating towards the nationalist ideology – a Gallic version of Make America Great Again.



Last month, with Macron’s blessing, the National Assembly passed an immigration bill which for the first time enshrined in French law the principle of “national preference” in housing and welfare, privileging French citizens over foreigners, while also cracking down on illegal migrants.



Bardella has taken credit for this law, claiming with some justice that it would never have passed without the National Rally’s relentless championing of national preference against the Left’s accusations of racism and xenophobia.



Unless Attal can reverse present trends, the National Rally is on course to win the largest vote in the European election, eclipsing Macron’s Renaissance. That would boost Marine Le Pen’s chances at the next presidential election in 2027.

Even sooner than that, Bardella could replace Attal in the Matignon. With Renaissance lacking a majority in the National Assembly, there is speculation that Macron could call an early parliamentary election in the hope of breaking the deadlock.

But if the National Rally were to win such an election, Bardella could find himself as Prime Minister in a “cohabitation” arrangement with Macron – as happened in 1986-88, when the Gaullist Jacques Chirac was PM under the Socialist President François Mitterrand.



The resurgence of the French nationalists would be less alarming if they had made a more convincing attempt to “detoxify” their brand – as, for example, Giorgia Meloni has done with her Brothers of Italy.

The National Front may now call itself the National Rally, but it cannot escape from its long history of nostalgia for Vichy France, of implacable hostility to the Muslim minority and of deep-seated anti-Semitism.

The wave of attacks on French Jews during the present Israel-Gaza war prompted Bardella in a TV interview to defend his party’s founder. Jean-Marie Le Pen, he said, was no anti-Semite, despite having been convicted and fined for such comments as dismissing the gas chambers as “a detail of history” or the Nazi occupation as “not particularly inhumane”.

Parisians with a banner reading ‘We march against anti-Semitism’ after a surge in attacks across France - THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images

Bardella himself is no anti-Semite; indeed, he made it clear that “for me, the Shoah [Holocaust] is not a detail of history”.

But it won’t have been lost on the half-Jewish Attal that his chief adversary in the European election has made a point of defending a veteran apologist for Vichy, which collaborated with Nazis and deported French Jews to death camps.



Most worryingly, Le Pen and the National Rally are firmly in the European nationalist Right’s pro-Putin camp. In the 2022 presidential TV debate, Macron alluded to the Rally’s Russian loan when he told Le Pen that “you are talking to your banker” when she spoke to the Kremlin.



Although that loan has now been paid off, there is growing evidence that the National Rally has acted as what a parliamentary inquiry called a “drivebelt” for Moscow. Bardella has tried to limit the damage by conceding that his party had shown “a collective naïveté about Vladimir Putin’s intentions”.



But there is no evidence that the party has changed. When the Washington Post ran an investigation into Russian political interference in France, a National Rally spokesman took refuge in a conspiracy theory, dismissing its damning conclusions as the work of a “cabal”.



In the past week, Anglo-American forces launched coordinated attacks on the Yemen-based Houthi pirates who have been preying on shipping in the Red Sea. But French warships and aircraft were nowhere to be seen in this operation, despite the fact that they maintain a presence in the region.



The French absence speaks volumes about the Macron administration’s dereliction of its duty to defend Western values and interests – notably the rule of law, not only on the high seas, but also in Ukraine and Israel.

Macron has made little effort to persuade his EU partners to hand over a package of €50bn (£43bn) to Kyiv. Without US and EU aid, Zelensky warned this week, Ukraine cannot win.



Will the dynamic duo of Attal and Séjourné persuade Macron that the West cannot afford France to be its weakest link? It seems unlikely. But if these three musketeers of the liberal elite are running scared, not only will history judge them harshly: French voters may do so too.