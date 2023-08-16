Why Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Could Be Worth Watching

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$107 and falling to the lows of US$90.94. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Franklin Electric's current trading price of US$94.54 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Franklin Electric’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Franklin Electric Worth?

Great news for investors – Franklin Electric is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $132.90, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Another thing to keep in mind is that Franklin Electric’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What does the future of Franklin Electric look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 14% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Franklin Electric. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since FELE is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FELE for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy FELE. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

