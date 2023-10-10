Why FTX trial could turn on the testimony of Sam Bankman Fried's ex-girlfriend

Caroline Ellison was one of Sam Bankman-Fried’s top deputies and his onetime romantic partner. On Tuesday she could torpedo his defense.

Today's testimony of the 29-year-old Ellison, who has never discussed the case publicly, is a critical moment that could help swing the high-profile criminal trial of the FTX founder.

Ellison ran day-to-day operations for Alameda Research, a crypto trading firm controlled by Bankman-Fried that prosecutors say had secret access to customer funds at FTX, Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency exchange.

Prosecutors hope Ellison will help convince a jury that Bankman-Fried embezzled billions in FTX customer funds while also defrauding investors and lenders. They have argued that Ellison, who has pleaded guilty to seven criminal fraud charges, helped steal from those customers – but that she did so at Bankman-Fried’s direction.

Jurors listen to testimony during the fraud trial of Sam Bankman-Fried in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Bankman-Fried’s team could try to pin some blame on Ellison, too. His defense attorney argued last week that when Bankman-Fried became concerned about crypto prices going down, he urged Ellison to put on a hedge. Yet she didn’t do it, according to the attorney.

Bankman-Fried made a similar claim in a series of his unsent Twitter posts and writings that Bankman-Fried shared with crypto blogger Tiffany Fong while on house arrest.

"She continually avoided talking about risk management — dodging my suggestions — until it was too late," Bankman-Fried wrote, according to The New York Times.

The US district court judge overseeing his case, Lewis Kaplan, concluded Bankman-Fried engaged in witness tampering by leaking those diary-like writings to the New York Times. In August, he ordered Bankman-Fried to await trial at a Brooklyn administrative prison known for grueling conditions.

Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Attempts to reach his attorneys for a statement have not been returned.

'Sam, I guess'

Ellison and Bankman-Fried first met at a New York trading firm called Jane Street Capital, where she worked as a quantitative trader.

After Bankman-Fried co-founded Alameda, a hedge fund firm that specialized in quantitative crypto trading, he eventually hired Ellison in 2018 and later named her as co-CEO in 2021.

Some of Bankman-Fried’s other former colleagues, Gary Wang and Adam Yedidia, testified last week that they, Bankman-Fried, and another top deputy named Nishad Singh set up a system that gave Alameda virtually unlimited access to and control over FTX customer funds.

Wang indicated in his testimony that Ellison knew, at least as early as June 2022, that the arrangement with FTX allowed Alameda, which also borrowed money from various lenders, to run up negative balances, even though Alameda was tasked with holding FTX deposits it its bank accounts.

Gary Wang testifies during the fraud trial of Sam Bankman-Fried in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

That same month, Wang said, in a meeting with Bankman-Fried, Caroline Ellison the group concluded that Alameda had incurred a negative fiat balance owed to FTX of roughly $11 billion.

According to Wang, Bankman-Fried told Ellison to “return the borrows” – to repay Alameda’s lenders using customer funds. But repaying Alameda’s lenders, he said, meant FTX would end up with less than it needed to make its customers whole.

"Where was the money going to come from to repay those lenders?" assistant US attorney Nicholas Roos asked.

"I mean, either from Alameda's FTX account or from Alameda's accounts elsewhere, but either way, the money – all the money came from FTX customers," Wang said.

Months later, FTX came undone. In November of 2022 a report from Coindesk revealed that a bulk of FTX.com's assets were held in its relatively illiquid proprietary token FTT.

Former FTX developer Adam Yedidia leaves after testifying during the trial of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

The report spurred a run on customer deposits. Over a five-day period, FTX lost 87% of its assets on deposit as customers asked to cash out of their positions.

Unable to return all the funds deposited in customer accounts that pushed the exchange into bankruptcy. In its petition for Chapter 11 protection, the company reported a balance sheet shortfall of nearly $9 billion.

Near the end, in November 2022, Ellison provided an explanation of what happened to a group of employees, according to reporting in The Wall Street Journal and The Guardian.

She said Alameda had been borrowing money to make illiquid investments. When those loans got called, she told these employees, Alameda borrowed from FTX’s customer funds. That created the shortfall at FTX.

An employee asked Ellison who made the decision to tap user funds.

"Sam, I guess," she said, according to the reports.

Alexis Keenan is a legal reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow Alexis on Twitter @alexiskweed.