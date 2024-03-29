Here’s Why Gartner (IT) Rose 31% in Q4

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the strategy underperformed the Russell Midcap Growth Index and returned 13.66% (gross) and 13.44% (net) while the index return was -14.55%. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy featured stocks like Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) is a research and advisory company. On March 28, 2024, Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) stock closed at $476.67 per share. One-month return of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) was 2.39%, and its shares gained 49.10% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has a market capitalization of $37.165 billion.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy stated the following regarding Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) offers information technology research and advisory services. The company outpaced estimates in the latest quarter, raised forward guidance, and that led to a 31% upside to its stock price. The key contract value metric was up nicely and surpassed expectations. We trimmed the position on this strength."

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) was held by 41 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 36 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

