Why are gas prices dropping in Arizona? Here's how much you'll pay now

The more, the merrier. Gas prices continue to tank across the country this week, as Arizona registered a hefty dip in average pump price, falling by 14 cents per gallon.

On Thursday, AAA reported that Arizona residents were paying about $3.25 to fill up their vehicles, which is just 15 cents shy of the U.S. average.

The reprieve from high prices at the gas station — as seen throughout the spring and summer months in the desert — is certainly a welcome one, thanks in part to "tepid" demand, lower costs for oil and the typically cheaper winter gasoline blends.

At nearly the halfway point of December, Arizona's markets have continued to fall both at the state and county levels. The state has also managed to regularly outpace the losses seen on the national level, week in and week out.

Republican lawmakers in the state announced a plan they say would help avoid price spikes, saving citizens anywhere from 30 cents to $1 per gallon. A spokesperson for Gov. Katie Hobbs told The Arizona Republic that the proposal was "half-baked."

More: Republicans plan bill to curb spikes in gas prices. Gov. Katie Hobbs calls it 'half-baked'

Nationally, gas prices registered a 10-cent decline in terms of the country-wide average, bringing the total down to $3.10. With a few weeks left in the year, gas prices could dip below last year's recorded low at $3.09.

According to AAA, the current price point is 25 cents less than it was in November and 11 cents less than this time in 2022.

“AAA is forecasting that roughly 104 million Americans will drive to their holiday destinations this year, and they will be greeted with the gift of falling gas prices,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in the group's weekly report. “With pump prices falling slowly each day, it is likely that the national average will slide below $3 per gallon by the end of the year.”

Recently released data from the Energy Information Administration, as cited by AAA, saw gas demand climb from 8.47 million barrels per day to 8.86 million. Alongside it was a rise in total domestic stocks for the resource, settling at 224 million barrels of crude oil.

Lastly, total domestic commercial crude inventories took a hit to the tune of 4.3 million barrels of crude oil, dropping its total to 440.7 million.

Wednesday's close to the formal trading session had West Texas Intermediate jump by 86 cents, ending its price for the day at $69.47.

How much does gas cost across Arizona?

Arizona's counties had quite the week at the pump, with more than half recording double-digit losses in average price.

Gila County remained Arizona's priciest place to top off, charging customers an average of $3.65 per gallon.

Maricopa County took the cake this week for the biggest loser; the state's most populous county shed 16 cents off its average for a total of $3.24. As it stands, Maricopa — typically Arizona's most expensive county for gas — is the fourth-cheapest option in the state.

Pima County continues to be Arizona's cheapest territory, running residents about $2.85 per gallon.

Here is how the rest of the state looks:

Gila: $3.65 (-0.07)

Graham: $3.58 (-0.03)

Coconino: $3.56 (-0.10)

Apache: $3.52 (-0.09)

Mohave: $3.52 (-0.12)

Navajo: $3.48 (-0.11)

Yavapai: $3.44 (-0.12)

La Paz: $3.42 (-0.05)

Yuma: $3.42 (-0.10)

Cochise: $3.42 (-0.09)

Greenlee: $3.31 (-0.15)

Maricopa: $3.24 (-0.16)

Santa Cruz: $3.19 (-0.15)

Pinal: $3.05 (-0.10)

Pima: $2.85 (-0.14)

Where is gas most and least expensive in the US?

Most expensive: Least expensive: Hawaii: $4.70 Texas: $2.57 (-0.11) California: $4.65 (-0.09) Mississippi: $2.64 (-0.08) Washington: $4.24 (-0.06) Oklahoma: $2.65 (-0.09) Nevada: $3.97 (-0.10) Missouri: $2.67 (-0.08) Oregon: $3.88 (-0.08) Arkansas: $2.69 (-0.09) Alaska: $3.77 (-0.11) Louisiana: $2.69 (-0.06) Pennsylvania: $3.46 (-0.08) Kansas: $2.75 (-0.08) New York: $3.44 (-0.07) Ohio: $2.75 (-0.13) Vermont: $3.39 (-0.04) Alabama: $2.76 (-0.08) Idaho: $3.38 (-0.11) Kentucky: $2.76 (-0.08)

