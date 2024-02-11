Why are gas prices going up in Arizona? What to know before you fuel up

After a slight dip last week, Arizona and nationwide gas prices were expected to increase again over the coming months starting around Valentine’s Day, said AAA officials.

AAA projected pump prices would gradually rise nationwide in the coming months due to higher oil prices and warmer temperatures driving gas demand up. AAA reported Thursday that Arizona has experienced one of the largest increases in average gas price out of all the states since the beginning of February, rising by a nickel.

At $3.23, Arizona’s average gas price Saturday was also nearly a nickel higher than the national average of $3.18.

Why is gas going up?

Even though Arizona gas prices have been rising in recent days, the increases are typical for this time of year, according to AAA officials.

Arizona gas prices are usually lowest during December and January after the state switches to its winter blend of gas, which is typically less costly, said AAA spokesperson Julian Paredes. Because the winter’s cold temperatures also often cause people to remain at home more, national gas prices typically fall during this season with gas demand.

However, AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross predicted that gas prices would probably rise again near Valentine’s Day in a news release issued Thursday. Paredes said this is because as temperatures rise near the end of February and people begin to drive more often, gas demand rises as well. With it, gas prices would typically begin to experience “incremental” increases of a few cents from week to week, according to Paredes.

“When we get closer to spring, gas prices will traditionally start going up just because as soon as we get more sun and warmer weather, demand for gas nationwide is going to start increasing,” he said.

This past week, gas demand rose by over 8% from 8.14 million barrels per day to 8.81 million, according to data released by the Energy Information Administration. As gas demand has increased, however, total domestic gas stocks have shrunk by 3.1 million barrels to 251 million barrels.

In addition to rising demand, increases in oil prices may also be pushing pump prices up, Paredes said. The decrease in the country’s gas stocks, as well as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine, have contributed to rising oil prices. However, Gross predicted that prices would not spike dramatically unless some event “shocks” the worldwide oil market.

How can I save money on gas in Arizona?

Gas prices will generally trend upward as spring draws near until they peak around June, Gross anticipated. However, he said they may experience some “flat days” or even slight decreases along the way.

Over the last week, Arizona’s average pump price did dip slightly, falling by nearly a nickel from roughly $3.27 on Feb. 3 to $3.22 on Friday. However, Saturday’s statewide average pump price of roughly $3.23 saw the increases begin again, rising by almost a penny as compared with the day before.

“Some people are rightfully very concerned about gas prices, but at least right now, there’s nothing really out of the ordinary happening right now even though we do expect to see gas prices going up,” Paredes said. “But that’s typically normal as we get closer to spring and, obviously, summer.”

As the temperatures heat up and gas prices rise with them, here are some ways to save money while fueling up:

Use gas price apps that allow you to compare local gas prices and find the stations with the lowest rates. With more than 100 million downloads, the free app and website GasBuddy is a popular option. You can also search “gas” on Google Maps to browse current gas prices in your area and get directions to nearby stations, all in one place.

Implement driving habits that will maximize your gas mileage, like accelerating and braking gradually, following the speed limit, reducing your car’s load and using cruise control.

Take advantage of rewards programs. Many grocery stores offer popular discount programs for shoppers. For example, customers can earn points by shopping at Fry’s Food Stores, which they can then redeem when fueling up at Fry’s gas stations and select Shell locations. Shoppers at Albertsons and Safeway stores throughout the state can also redeem rewards to save money on gas at Safeway, Chevron and Texaco gas stations. Outside of grocery stores, GasBuddy issues cards that allow customers to save up to 25 cents per gallon when they activate deal alerts in its app and use the card to pay for gas.

Properly maintain your car to maximize each tank of gas by inflating your tires, replacing dirty air filters and getting oil changes when recommended.

Where is the cheapest place to get gas in Arizona?

While statewide gas prices have been trending upward throughout the state recently, average gas prices are lower in some cities and counties than others. As of Saturday, these places boasted some of the lowest average pump prices in Arizona:

Graham County: $2.92

Navajo County: $3.04

Greenlee County: $3.08

Pima County and Tucson: $3.09

Santa Cruz County: $3.10

Meanwhile, average pump prices were highest in these regions of the state on Saturday:

Scottsdale: $3.44

Mohave County: $3.33

Peoria: $3.32

East Valley: $3.31

Maricopa County: $3.30

Why is gas more expensive in Phoenix than in Tucson?

While gas prices have been increasing across Arizona, Pima County and Tucson still boast some of the lowest average pump prices in the state. On Saturday, Tucson’s average pump price was roughly $3.09, about 17 cents less than Phoenix’s average pump price of approximately $3.26.

Southern Arizona typically has some of the cheapest gas prices statewide because of where the region’s gas is sourced from, Paredes said. While much of Arizona’s gas is imported from California, which has some of the most expensive gas nationwide, Tucson and the rest of southern Arizona receive most of their gas from Texas. As a result, the region’s gas prices are usually less expensive.

