Why GE Aerospace Stock Is Taking Off Today

Investors got their first taste of what a standalone GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) might look like, and they apparently like what they see. Shares of the jet engine maker were up 6% as of 11 a.m. ET Tuesday after the company released first-quarter results.

Aerospace takes the lead

GE Aerospace is what remains of the once-fabled conglomerate following the spinoff of its energy business as GE Vernova on April 2. The first-quarter report includes results of Vernova but showed the power of the aerospace unit.

GE Aerospace earned $0.82 per share in the quarter on revenue of $16.1 billion, easily beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 per share on $15.3 billion in sales. Revenue was up 11%, with aerospace sales up 15% year over year.

The company sees full-year earnings coming in at between $3.80 and $4.05 per share, in line with Wall Street's $3.94-per-share expectation, and GE Aerospace also boosted its operating profit forecast by $100 million to a range of $6.2 billion to $6.6 billion.

"Commercial Engines & Services and Defense & Propulsion Technologies drove double-digit revenue, profit and free cash flow growth in the quarter," CEO Lawrence Culp said in a statement. "Moving forward as a focused global aerospace leader, we will continue to prioritize safety, quality, delivery, and cost -- always in that order -- while also investing in our future and driving long term profitable growth."

Is GE Aerospace stock a buy after a strong earnings report?

The results highlight the strength of demand in the commercial aviation business, with airlines seeing strong demand while battling through equipment shortages in part due to issues at Boeing and RTX. Commercial services grew by 12% in the quarter, a reminder that it is not just new engines that are in demand, but parts and services for the existing fleet as well.

GE Aerospace reported total orders of $11 billion in the quarter, up 34% year over year, and generated an operating profit margin of 19%, up 140 basis points. With macro and industry conditions primed for outperformance in the quarters to come, there is reason to believe GE Aerospace can fly higher from here.

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends RTX. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Why GE Aerospace Stock Is Taking Off Today was originally published by The Motley Fool