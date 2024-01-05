Why Generac Holdings (GNRC) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Generac Holdings (GNRC) ended the recent trading session at $117.62, demonstrating a +1.11% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.18%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.07%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.1%.

The the stock of generator maker has fallen by 3.5% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.75%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Generac Holdings in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.10, reflecting a 17.98% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.1 billion, up 4.69% from the year-ago period.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Generac Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.51% lower. Generac Holdings presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Generac Holdings is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.83. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.99.

Story continues

Meanwhile, GNRC's PEG ratio is currently 1.58. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Electronics - Power Generation stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.58 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Power Generation industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, placing it within the bottom 12% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research