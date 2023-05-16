Why Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Could Be Worth Watching

While Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Generac Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Generac Holdings?

According to my valuation model, Generac Holdings seems to be fairly priced at around 2.9% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Generac Holdings today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $120.18, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Generac Holdings’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Generac Holdings?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Generac Holdings' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in GNRC’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GNRC, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Generac Holdings as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Generac Holdings (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in Generac Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

