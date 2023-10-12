Why Genting Berhad (KLSE:GENTING) Could Be Worth Watching

Genting Berhad (KLSE:GENTING), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the KLSE over the last few months, increasing to RM4.57 at one point, and dropping to the lows of RM4.05. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Genting Berhad's current trading price of RM4.10 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Genting Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Genting Berhad?

According to my valuation model, Genting Berhad seems to be fairly priced at around 16% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Genting Berhad today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is MYR4.90, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. In addition to this, Genting Berhad has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from Genting Berhad?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Genting Berhad's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? GENTING’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on GENTING, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Genting Berhad you should know about.

