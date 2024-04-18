Why Genuine Parts Stock Jumped Today

Jon Quast, The Motley Fool
2 min read
0
In this article:

Shares of automotive and industrials parts maker Genuine Parts (NYSE: GPC) jumped on Thursday even though it's normally a sleepy stock. The company reported financial results for the first quarter of 2024 and raised its full-year profit guidance, which is why Genuine Parts stock was up 12% as of 11 a.m. ET.

Investor confidence is on the rise

In Q1, Genuine Parts' sales increased by less than 1% to $5.8 billion and its earnings per share (EPS) plunged by 17% to $1.78. Some investors might be surprised that these numbers were met with such enthusiasm today. But there's a good explanation.

With a company as mature as Genuine Parts, nobody expects torrid top-line growth. But investors do monitor profits and the company delivered higher profits than expected in Q1. Because of this, management raised full-year profit guidance.

For 2024, Genuine Parts had expected EPS of $8.95 to $9.15. Now it expects EPS of $9.05 to $9.20. This small boost in profit guidance boosted investor confidence. For context, Genuine Parts stock had been trading near a multiyear low valuation because investors were worried.

GPC PE Ratio Chart
GPC PE Ratio Chart

This incredible dividend is still very safe

Genuine Parts has paid and increased its dividend for 67 straight years now. That makes it a Dividend King and its reliability as an income investment is something investors have come to appreciate. The company pays out less than half of its earnings as dividends right now, giving assurance that the dividend is still quite safe and there's room for future increases.

With Genuine Parts doing better than expected right now, that only further bolsters expectations that this will remain a top dividend stock for the foreseeable future.

Should you invest $1,000 in Genuine Parts right now?

Before you buy stock in Genuine Parts, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Genuine Parts wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $514,887!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 15, 2024

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Why Genuine Parts Stock Jumped Today was originally published by The Motley Fool

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Genuine Parts (GPC) Q1 Earnings Beat, Sales Miss Estimates

    Genuine Parts (GPC) envisions 2024 adjusted earnings in the band of $9.80-$9.95 per share.

  • Fed's Williams doesn't see urgent need to cut interest rates

    New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Thursday the strong state of the U.S. economy means there's no pressing case to lower interest rates right now. "I definitely don't feel urgency to cut interest rates" given the current strength of the economy, Williams said at the Semafor's World Economy Summit in Washington. "We have a strong economy, we want a strong economy, that's all very good news," Williams said.

  • Why Badger Meter Stock Is Off the Charts Today

    Badger Meter is not too expensive today -- if it can keep the growth going.

  • Brevan Howard Cuts More than 100 Staff in Cost Cutting Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Brevan Howard Asset Management is cutting 10% of its workforce — or about 100 employees — to reduce costs as one of the world’s best known hedge fund giants streamlines its rapidly-growing operation.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsThe

  • JPMorgan Chase sues Russia's VTB Bank over effort to unfreeze assets

    JPMorgan Chase sued Russia's state-owned VTB Bank on Thursday to halt its efforts to recover $439.5 million from an account that was blocked after Russia invaded Ukraine and VTB was hit with sanctions. In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, JPMorgan said VTB filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in Russia to recover the money in "blatant breach" of its agreement to have disputes addressed in New York. The largest U.S. bank said American law prohibits it from releasing the $439.5 million, and VTB, Russia's second-largest bank, will try to seize its assets abroad if it prevails in the Russia lawsuit.

  • The Most Active Stock Trader in Congress Is Buying Shares of This Magnificent Stock-Split Stock

    Wall Street's most-prominent stock-split stock of 2024 has been purchased on three separate occasions by a lawmaker who completed over 4,200 trades last year.

  • 4 Members of Congress Generated Triple-Digit Returns in the Stock Market Last Year: These Are the 3 Stocks They Bought

    These members of Congress delivered greater returns than Warren Buffett in 2023.

  • 1 Ridiculously Cheap Growth Stock Down 88% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    This stock is not without risk, but the potential upside more than offsets the headwinds.

  • Lithium Americas Plunges After Shares Sold at Steep Discount

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium Americas Corp.’s stock plunged the most on record after agreeing to sell 55 million shares at a deep discount.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsShares of the lithium explorer fell as much as 27% to $4.82 as of 9:31 a.m. in New Y

  • Dow Jones Rises After Jobless Claims; Tesla Slides To New Low On Downgrade

    Stock Market Today: The Dow Jones rose Thursday after initial unemployment claims. And Tesla stock hit a new low on a downgrade.