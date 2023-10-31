Why Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Could Be Worth Watching

While Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the TSX over the last few months, increasing to CA$41.78 at one point, and dropping to the lows of CA$36.71. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Gildan Activewear's current trading price of CA$38.80 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Gildan Activewear’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

View our latest analysis for Gildan Activewear

What Is Gildan Activewear Worth?

Great news for investors – Gildan Activewear is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Gildan Activewear’s ratio of 9.97x is below its peer average of 14.38x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Luxury industry. What’s more interesting is that, Gildan Activewear’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Gildan Activewear?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 17% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Gildan Activewear. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

Story continues

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since GIL is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GIL for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy GIL. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Gildan Activewear, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Gildan Activewear, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.