Why Globetronics Technology Bhd. (KLSE:GTRONIC) Could Be Worth Watching

Globetronics Technology Bhd. (KLSE:GTRONIC), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the KLSE over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Globetronics Technology Bhd’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Globetronics Technology Bhd Worth?

Great news for investors – Globetronics Technology Bhd is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Globetronics Technology Bhd’s ratio of 24.52x is below its peer average of 35.79x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Semiconductor industry. However, given that Globetronics Technology Bhd’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Globetronics Technology Bhd?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 29% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Globetronics Technology Bhd. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since GTRONIC is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GTRONIC for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy GTRONIC. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Globetronics Technology Bhd you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Globetronics Technology Bhd, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

