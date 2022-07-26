U.S. markets close in 3 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,920.81
    -46.03 (-1.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,814.26
    -175.78 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,572.46
    -210.21 (-1.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,800.49
    -17.28 (-0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.46
    -1.24 (-1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,717.30
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    18.51
    +0.18 (+0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0115
    -0.0110 (-1.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7630
    -0.0570 (-2.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2029
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6400
    -0.0260 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,810.55
    -1,134.78 (-5.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    467.02
    -11.09 (-2.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.28
    -0.02 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,655.21
    -44.04 (-0.16%)
     

Why GM profits dropped 40% in the second quarter

Jaclyn Trop
·3 min read

General Motors said Tuesday it’s moving to take more control over its supply chain in response to a dismal second quarter that saw profits fall 40% year-over-year as it shifts more towards EVs.

The automaker reported second-quarter net income of $1.69 billion, a 40% reduction from the $2.84 billion it earned in the same year-ago period. GM blamed its weak performance on a drop in North American production due to supply chain disruptions and semiconductor chip shortages that caused bottlenecks at its factories.

Pandemic-related factory shutdowns in China also stymied GM’s second-quarter growth in its second-largest market.

GM reported $35.76 billion in second-quarter revenue, beating the $34.6 billion that analysts expected, but fell short of profit forecasts, reporting $1.14 per share versus $1.30.

Despite the supply chain pains, GM still affirmed its full-year guidance of between $9.6 billion and $11.2 billion in net income as it ramps up its EV production, including bringing new factories online. On an adjusted EBIT basis, GM is forecasting between $13 billion and $15 billion for the year.

GM won't reach that target if its supply chain problems persist, a point GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra reiterated throughout the company's second-quarter earnings call with analysts.

“Our number one goal right now is to get these battery plants up and get launched because there is such strong demand for the products,” Barra said, emphasizing that securing raw materials and localizing battery production will be two areas of focus.

Raw materials

Barra said the automaker signed a trio of binding agreements with suppliers to secure raw materials to make enough batteries to power its EVs. That includes partnerships with LG Chem for nearly a million tons of cathode material between now and 2030 and lithium-supplier Livent.

“What this means is GM now has binding agreement securing all battery raw materials supporting our goal of a million units in new capacity in North America in 2025,” Barra said.

Battery production

GM is investing $7 billion with LG Energy to build four lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing plants through its Ultium Cells joint venture. Barra said the first factory is on track to open in Lordstown, Ohio, in August, followed by plants in Michigan and Tennessee, and an undisclosed fourth location. Ultium Cells received a $2.5 billion loan from the U.S. Department of Energy Monday to support the project.

“Our strategy is to control our own destiny,” Barra said. “Securing cells from this plant are key to significantly ramping up production of the GMC Hummer EV and the Cadillac Lyriq to meet pent-up demand.”

China

The automaker reported a significant drop in sales in China, where a COVID-19 resurgence forced the company to shutter its Shanghai factory in the spring.

Barra said that the market is prepared for a comeback, partly fueled by the forthcoming launch of the Cadillac Lyriq luxury sedan there. She said GM plans to convert more of Chinese manufacturing footprint to EV production by 2030.

“We're very optimistic that we can regain share and also be very significant player from an EV perspective,” Barra said.

Recommended Stories

  • GM affirms 2022 profit outlook, but shares drop as net income sinks 40%

    DETROIT (Reuters) -General Motors Co on Tuesday reaffirmed its full-year profit outlook on an expected surge in demand and said it was curbing spending and hiring ahead of a potential economic slowdown, but a 40% drop in its quarterly net income disappointed, sending shares lower. The Detroit automaker's net income fell 40% in the second quarter from a year earlier due to supply-chain snarls, including a global semiconductor chip shortage that hit hardest in June. Chief Executive Mary Barra said the company was "already taking proactive steps to manage costs and cash flows" ahead of a possible slowdown in the economy.

  • Dorman Products Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Cuts FY22 EPS Outlook; Boosts Buyback

    Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ: DORM) reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 34% year-on-year, to $417.42 million, beating the consensus of $401.43 million. Gross profit rose 28.5% Y/Y to $141.5 million, and the margin contracted 160 basis points Y/Y to 33.9%. The operating margin contracted 120 basis points to 11.9%, and operating income for the quarter rose 21.8% to $49.5 million. Adjusted EPS of $1.29 missed the analyst consensus of $1.32. Dorman Products held $51.9 million in cash and equ

  • Redwood Materials Plans $3.5 Billion Battery-Materials Plant in Nevada

    As Tesla and others make more electric vehicles, JB Straubel bets on a Nevada factory designed to produce the materials needed to make rechargeable battery cells.

  • GM Earnings Miss Estimates. The Stock Is Slipping.

    The auto maker reports second-quarter earnings of $1.14 a share, below analysts' estimates of $1.31.

  • Is Tesla Stock A Buy With The June Earnings Report In Rear-View Mirror?

    Tesla stock might seem pricey in terms of valuation. But Tesla has delivered huge earnings and revenue growth for several quarters in a row.

  • How This Tesla Co-Founder Plans to Boost EV Battery Capacity With Materials Plant

    Redwood Materials is spending billions to build a battery materials plant, according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • 3 indicators to watch for on GM Q2 earnings day

    General Motors, which reports its second-quarter financial results Tuesday, is ready to roll into the third-quarter with an eye toward long-term strategy. The automotive juggernaut is building new battery plants, expanding the EV charging infrastructure, and gearing up to unveil the Cadillac Celestiq, the six-figure sedan that sets the tone for GM’s future electric models. Overall, GM’s U.S. sales fell 15.4% in the second quarter, to 578,639, compared with the same period a year ago.

  • Hobbled by chip, other shortages, GM profit slides 40% in Q2

    General Motors' second-quarter net income fell 40% from a year ago as computer chip and parts shortages hobbled factory output and drove the company's U.S. sales down more than 15%. Although the company said it's preparing for an economic downturn, it stuck to its prior earnings guidance for the full year. Unlike Walmart, which on Monday lowered its profit outlook for year and said that consumers are cutting back on discretionary spending, GM said demand remains strong for its vehicles.

  • Ford, GM earnings preview: Will 2022 outlooks be intact?

    General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. are scheduled to report second-quarter earnings this week, with investors worried about their outlooks for the year amid fears of a recession.

  • GM joint venture to receive $2.5B government loan for US battery plants

    The U.S. Department of Energy is reviving an old loan program and its first recipient is the joint battery venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution. The $2.5 billion loan issued to GM and LG Energy will be used to help finance the construction of new lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing facilities. The loan to Ultium Cells, the name of the GM-LG joint venture, is expected to close in the coming months and will be used for its upcoming facilities in Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan.

  • General Motors Miss Q2 EPS On Supply Chain Disruptions; 95K Vehicles Still Waiting For Chips

    General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 4.7% year-on-year, to $35.76 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $34.59 billion. Costs and expenses for the quarter rose 7.5% Y/Y to $33.6 billion. The operating income for the quarter decreased 26.6% Y/Y to $2.1 billion, with an operating margin of 5.9%. The net income margin contracted 360 basis points Y/Y to 4.7%. Adjusted EBIT for the quarter totaled $2.3 billion with an adjusted EBIT margin of 6.6%

  • GM Stock Falls On Mixed Earnings; General Motors Touts EV Battery Supply Security

    GM earnings missed views though sales beat. General Motors announced new EV battery materials deals but is slowing hiring. GM stock fell.

  • GM, Ford confront Wall Street's recession fears

    General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co are about to replay a script they have played out many times before - trying to convince investors they can get through a recession without skidding into the red. Analysts have been cutting share price targets and profit estimates for the Detroit automakers over the past several weeks, in tandem with downbeat outlooks for the global economy. One big difference from past slowdowns is that GM and Ford's U.S. dealers are not sitting on big inventories of unsold vehicles that would have to be discounted to sell.

  • Wall Street hit by Walmart wipeout, Gas woes knock Europe

    World shares skidded and bond markets rallied on Tuesday as some disappointing earnings, the prospect of another super-sized U.S. interest rate hike this week, and Europe's looming gas crisis all kept investors on edge. Asia had been buoyed overnight by a new Chinese plan to tackle its property crisis and as tech giant Alibaba sought a primary listing in Hong Kong [.SS], but Europe and Wall Street could not keep up. A Walmart profit warning and another cut in the International Monetary Fund's global growth forecast shoved Wall Street's main markets lower as they opened [.N].

  • McDonald's Eats to the Beat, But Its Overall Pattern Shows a Grimace

    Dow Jones Industrial Average component McDonald's Corp. reported their second-quarter results Tuesday morning and the stock is trading higher off the numbers as sales grew despite menu price increases.

  • 100-pound sailfish stabs woman, 73, after jumping out of the water

    A 73-year-old woman was impaled in the groin when a 100-pound sailfish leaped from the ocean onto a fishing boat off the coast of Florida, police said.

  • Liz Truss Tax Cuts May Push Rates Closer to UK’s Pain Threshold

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomyIf you listen to Liz Truss’s allies on economic policy, Britain may be about to end the era of cheap money, delivering significant pain for millions of families.The UK fore

  • GM Announces Big EV Battery Deals as It Targets Tesla

    The auto maker announces a couple of deals to secure all the battery materials it needs through mid-decade.

  • Police find multiple stolen motorcycles, boat

    Police find multiple stolen motorcycles, boat

  • Harley profit outlook at risk after production shutdown

    Harley Davidson Inc's two-week production shutdown beginning May 19 that expanded the motorcycle maker's order backlog has increased the likelihood of the manufacturer revising its full-year outlook, analysts said. The company is expected to report a drop in profit on lower revenue from motorcycle sales when it delivers results on July 28. The suspension of assembly and shipments of motorcycles, excluding electric bikes, was limited to two of its manufacturing plants in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, due to a regulatory compliance issue at a third-party parts supplier.