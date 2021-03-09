U.S. markets open in 1 hour 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,855.25
    +36.00 (+0.94%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,915.00
    +139.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,556.25
    +259.00 (+2.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.00
    +28.20 (+1.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.44
    +0.39 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,702.90
    +24.90 (+1.48%)
     

  • Silver

    25.75
    +0.48 (+1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1899
    +0.0047 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.57
    -0.09 (-0.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3872
    +0.0050 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8100
    -0.0910 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,921.92
    +3,719.42 (+7.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,088.22
    +64.01 (+6.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,761.44
    +42.31 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,027.94
    +284.69 (+0.99%)
     
Why Goldman Sachs is now super bullish on Microsoft and Salesforce

Brian Sozzi
·Editor-at-Large
·3 min read
With broader tech stocks being slammed this past month — and some best in breed names feeling the pain as well — Goldman Sachs is drawing a line in the sand and saying it's time to buy.

At least it's time to buy two of the most well-known tech stocks around: Salesforce (CRM) and Microsoft (MSFT).

"While valuations remain elevated, with the average company in our coverage trading at ~17x EV/Sales, we see room for outperformance with 49% and 36% upside to our Salesforce and Microsoft price targets respectively, particularly as we view both companies as well positioned to capitalize on DX spending, which has been accelerated in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan, putting both stocks on the investment bank's closely watched "Conviction Buy" list.

Rangan sees both tech giants benefiting from the shift to cloud services and a picked up pace of corporate investment spending as the pandemic slowly begins to move into the rearview mirror.

"With a strong presence across all layers of the cloud stack, including applications, platforms, and infrastructure, Microsoft is well positioned to capitalize on a number of long-term secular trends, including public cloud and SaaS adoption, digital transformation, AI/ML, BI/analytics, and DevOps (amongst others). We see a pathway for sustained double-digit top line growth alongside continued margin expansion, particularly as the Commercial Cloud business continues to grow as a percentage of the overall mix," Rangan said of Microsoft.

Rangan sees fair value for Microsoft of $315 a share, up 39% from Monday's closing price.

The sentiment was somewhat similar on Rangan's call for Salesforce, though it's more valuation based than Microsoft. Salesforce shares have been penalized in the market since announcing it would acquire Slack in late November.

The logo of Microsoft is displayed outside the headquarters in Paris, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. As the pandemic raged through the U.S., Microsoft&#39;s business continued chugging ahead and beat Wall Street expectations for the last three months of 2020, powered by ongoing demand for its workplace software and cloud computing services as people worked from home. The company on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $15.5 billion, up 33% from the same period last year. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, file)
The logo of Microsoft is displayed outside the headquarters in Paris, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, file)

Explains Rangan, "We believe investor sentiment continues to remain muted as investor concerns regarding the pace of margin expansion, organic growth of the core business, and potential dilution from further M&A continue to weigh on the stock. Salesforce is trading at a sizeable discount to the group and the lowest EV/Sales multiple of all the large-cap software names under coverage. We continue to see risk/reward as attractive at current levels, and are adding CRM to our regional conviction list as we continue to see the company as well positioned to capitalize on digital transformation, sustaining organic high-teens growth."

Rangan also set his Salesforce price target at $315, or 52% above current trading levels.

Goldman's bold calls on Salesforce and Microsoft are a shot across the bow at tech bears, which have increased in number in recent weeks as the Nasdaq Composite has come under considerable pressure.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 2.4% on Tuesday amid continued pressure from rising 10-year yields. That extended its decline from its Feb. 12 record high to 10%, putting it in correction territory. Shares of software companies have been especially hard-hit during the sell-off — Microsoft and Salesforce were down 6.2% and 13%, respectively, in the past month before Goldman's bullish note Tuesday.

At least for today, Goldman's calls suggest it may be time to go shopping in Big Tech.

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

  • Shell Strikes $926 Million Deal to Sell Oil Assets in Egyptian Desert

    (Bloomberg) -- Cairn Energy Plc reshuffled its portfolio, selling $460 million of assets in the U.K. North Sea and buying projects in Egypt’s Western Desert from Royal Dutch Shell Plc.Both deals, announced Tuesday and seen completing in the second half of 2021, follow a pickup in oil and gas acquisitions after 2020’s pandemic-driven slump. Cairn’s retreat from the North Sea comes after several other international producers have withdrawn from the aging region. Meanwhile its purchase in Egypt enables Shell to chalk up proceeds in an ongoing divestment program.“Cairn needed to rejuvenate its investment case, and this move does that,” Al Stanton, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said in a note. “However, shareholders are faced with a steep learning curve” and Egyptian assets typically provide “limited oil-price leverage.”Cairn tumbled as much as 7.4% in London trading, and was down 4.2% at 190.3 pence as of 11:07 a.m. local time.The deal in Egypt, back on after delays last year, consists of Shell’s interest in 13 onshore concessions and in Badr El-Din Petroleum Co. The U.K.’s Cairn, together with Cairo-based Cheiron Petroleum Corp., will buy the assets for $646 million and make additional payments of as much as $280 million by 2024, “contingent on the oil price and the results of further exploration,” Shell said in a statement.The deal “will enable Shell to concentrate on its offshore exploration and integrated value chain in Egypt, including seven new blocks in the Nile Delta, West Mediterranean and Red Sea,” the Anglo-Dutch oil major said.Cairn, in turn, is selling its stakes in the U.K.’s Catcher and Kraken fields to Waldorf Production U.K. Ltd. for $460 million with a further uncapped contingent consideration dependent on oil-price and production performance. The fields are moving “into decline phase,” the company said.Cairn will keep some exploration operations in the North Sea, including the Nelson project in partnership with Shell.Waldorf, which made its first investment in the region just over a year ago, said Tuesday the North Sea is “uniquely suited” for smaller players. In addition to Cairn’s assets it’s also buying stakes in exploration blocks from Delek Group Ltd.’s Ithaca unit, including the Fotla prospect.Read also: Big Oil Loses U.K. North Sea Crown to Little-Known Newcomers(Updates shares, adds U.K.’s Waldorf comments from fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • New day, same story: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

  • Zoom Founder Eric Yuan Transfers $6 Billion Worth of Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Eric Yuan, chief executive officer of Zoom Video Communications Inc., donated more than a third of his stake in the company, filings show.Yuan gifted almost 18 million shares of the conferencing-technology firm last week. The filings didn’t specify the recipient of the stock, which was owned by a Grantor Retained Annuity Trust, or GRAT, for which Yuan is a trustee.The shares were valued at about $6 billion, based on Friday’s closing price.The distributions are consistent with the Yuans’ “typical estate planning practices,” a Zoom spokesman said in a statement.Yuan, 51, joins other members of the world’s mega-rich who’ve been transferring stock recently -- including Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, who last month gave some of his Zoom holding to his businessman son Richard. Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, has been donating shares of Amazon.com Inc. in support of a $10 billion pledge made last year to combat climate change.Pandemic SurgeYuan became one of the world’s wealthiest people as demand for Zoom’s main product skyrocketed during the pandemic. The stock surged almost 400% last year, but has dipped 7.8% in 2021.He’s the world’s 130th-richest person with a pre-transfer net worth of $15.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a $9.2 billion increase since last March. The company has also brought huge gains to other shareholders, including Tiger Global Management’s Chase Coleman and Taiwanese investor Samuel Chen. Li’s Zoom stake now represents almost one-fifth of his net worth. Born in China, Yuan was refused a U.S. visa eight times before finally prevailing and moving to Silicon Valley. An early employee of rival video-conferencing group WebEx Communications, he founded Zoom in 2011, inspired in part by the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship when he was in college.The Wall Street Journal reported the share transfer earlier Monday.(Adds that Li Ka-shing cut his Zoom holding in fifth paragraph, details about the stake in seventh)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • European stock markets steady after Bank of England governor warns of inflation risk

    BOE governor Andrew Bailey signalled renewed concern about the possibility of rising inflation as the UK recovers from the health crisis.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rally, Tech Stocks Surge As Yields Fall; Apple, Tesla Set To Snap Back

    Dow Jones futures rallied, while tech futures surged early Tuesday, as Treasury yields fell. Apple and Tesla stock were set to snap back Tuesday.

  • AI Is Here; 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Stand to Benefit

    Hi tech is the cool kid of investment sectors, offering an unbeatable combination of cutting edge chic and long-term stock market returns. It’s understandable; our digital world has clearly passed a point of no return in the integration of tech with our daily lives. Tech companies, whether large or small, are clearly in a position to gain from this trend, offering the products and innovations that will facilitate and expand the growth of our high-tech footprint. Artificial Intelligence, or AI, is at the forefront the tech wave. AI systems, which allow machines to learn from experience, adapt to change, and process more information faster than ever before, are powering the evolution of tech. New AI systems are making possible autonomous vehicles, personalizing sales and marketing, and speeding up the networked systems that hold the digital universe together. From an investor standpoint, the companies that are building and using AI systems now are in position for gains in the near future. AI is here, and it’s only going to expand its presence. With this in mind, we’ve opened up the TipRanks database to get the scoop on three "Strong Buy" stocks, according to the analyst community, which are making profitable use of AI technology, and jockeying for position out of the gate. iCAD, Inc. (ICAD) We’ll start in the medtech segment, where iCAD produces solutions, including advanced image analysis, radiation therapy, and workflow to facilitate early identification and treatments for cancer. iCAD offers a comprehensive platform of hardware and software. The company’s ProFound AI Risk tool is an integrated platform that streamlines the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer; the VeraLook platform uses similar advanced technology to improve image processing in the detection of colon polyps. Medical technology is in high demand, and iCAD’s AI-powered platforms take common diagnostic tools and improve their accuracy. It’s part of a natural trend in medtech, of greater integration of tools and treatments. The field, like much of the medical industry, is growth, and iCAD reported $10.5 million in revenues for 4Q20, a sequential gain of 47%, which was powered by a 70% sequential gain in product revenue from ProFound AI. Year-over-year, quarterly revenue was up 11%, and the ProFound AI sales, in particular, gained 21%. Covering this stock for Oppenheimer, analyst Francois Brisebois sees ProFound AI as powerful gainer for the company. "We believe growth investors will be rewarded over the years as ICAD gains further share in a growing TAM by providing transformative AI-driven breast cancer detection products as well as targeted, efficient, cancer therapy solutions (quality over quantity). We believe ICAD represents an attractive vehicle for investors looking for exposure to biotech innovation themes and AI data growth waves. Ultimately, while ProFound AI Risk is in its very early stages of launch, we believe it represents a great example of AI's potential in changing treatment paradigms," Brisebois opined. Unsurprisingly, Brisebois rates ICAD an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $27 price target. This figure implies a 63% one-year upside. (To watch Brisebois’ track record, click here) The unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating on ICAD shares shows that Wall Street is in broad agreement with Oppenheimer’s analyst; there are 7 Buy-side ratings on ICAD shares. The $21.57 average price target implies an upside of 30% from the $16.55 trading price. (See ICAD stock analysis on TipRanks) Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) Not every high-end AI stock is based in the US. Shifting our view to China, we’ll take a look at Baidu, the Asian giant’s largest search engine. In fact, Baidu is the largest internet search platform in the world’s largest language, used daily by well over 1.3 billion people. Baidu has a massive userbase, and just because Western and Chinese internet systems aren’t interconnected doesn’t mean that Western investors should overlook BIDU stock. Baidu’s gains are driven by a series of initiatives. The company benefits, like Google, from placing targeted ads on the search platform, ads that are powered by AI software. In addition, Baidu has been expanding the potentialities of its AI, moving into cloud computing and autonomous vehicles. In the past year, the company has even begun launching an autonomous vehicle system, the 14-passenger Apolong bus, in Guangzhou. In February, Baidu reported 4Q20 earnings and revenues, with slightly mixed results. The top line revenues came in at $4.6 billion, just below the forecast of $4.7 billion, but was still up 12% year-over-year; EPS on the other hand, at $3.08, slipped 25% yoy despite beating the forecast by over 10%. Among BIDU's bulls is Fawne Jiang, a 5-star analyst with Benchmark, who writes: “BIDU is making great strides monetizing new AI initiatives including smart transportation and intelligent driving, which should fuel the Company’s longer-term growth. We believe BIDU is well positioned to grow into a meaningfully expanded TAM capitalizing on growth opportunities in cloud, smart transportation, intelligent driving and other AI initiatives.” In line with these upbeat comments, Jiang rates BIDU as a Buy, and sets a $385 price target that indicates confidence in a 65% upside potential. (To watch Jiang’s track record, click here) With 14 recent Buy ratings, opposed to only 4 Holds, the BIDU shares have earned a Strong Buy from the analyst consensus. The stock is selling for $232.68, and its $343.44 average price target implies ~48% upside from that level. (See BIDU stock analysis on TipRanks) Five9 (FIVN) Let’s look into the cloud now, where Five9 offers a scalable contact center platform using an AI cloud technology. Contact centers have been a successful growth segment in the past couple of decades, and cloud computing has changed the way we use software. AI, by making computers smarter and data analysis faster, more efficient, and more accurate, has revolutionized both; contact centers using AI ‘smart’ clouds can track and route calls, process information, and direct callers and service agents to each other faster for better results. In 4Q20, the most recent reported, the company showed 39% year-over-year growth in revenue, to $127.9 million – a company record. EPS, however, was negative, with the loss hitting 11 cents per share. This was an unfortunate turnaround from the 1-cent EPS profit posted in the year-ago quarter. On a more positive note, the company finished 2020 with $67.3 million in operating cash flow, up 31% from the prior year. Also of interest to investors, Five9 on March 4 announced that it has been selected as the cloud computing vendor for CANCOM, a leading UK IT company. The partnership makes Five9 the platform that CANCOM will use to expand its call center services, and gives Five9 a strong foothold in the European market. Weighing in for Craig-Hallum, 5-star analyst Jeff Van Rhee noted, “Digital transformations have been kicked into high gear by COVID and the genie is not going back in the bottle. In addition, FIVN has been very aggressive over the past few years moving to public cloud for the entire stack and layering in outstanding AI capabilities. Demand for AI was noted to be playing an extremely important role in many of the largest deals… there’s little doubt about the momentum, performance, and remaining opportunity for FIVN.” Van Rhee puts a Buy rating on the stock, along with a $215 price target implying a 40% one-year upside. (To watch Van Rhee’s track record, click here) Once again, we are looking at a Strong Buy stock. The analyst consensus rating here is based on 17 recent reviews, including 15 Buys and 2 Holds. Shares are trading for $153.81 and have a $202.31 average price target, making the 12-month upside ~32%. (See FIVN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for AI stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks poised for rebound rally after Nasdaq slides into correction

    Contracts on the Nasdaq ticked up after the index sank into a correction by the end of the regular session, plunging more than 10% from a recent record closing high. Shares of Tesla steadied in after-hours trading after falling another nearly 6%, bringing its March-to-date loss to almost 17%, while Apple shares sank to the lowest level since November.

  • Tesla, Nio stocks bounce after upbeat China car sales data

    Shares of Tesla Inc. bounced 5.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after tumbling 21.6% amid a five-day losing streak through Monday, after upbeat car sales data out of China. The China Passenger Car Association said electric vehicle sales in February rose more than sevenfold from a year ago while falling 38% from January, to 97,000 EVs. Tesla sold 18,318 EVs in February, which Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said is up 18% form January and puts Tesla's China-based sales "on a strong trajectory" into March. "Considering the Lunar New Year in China, which took up a portion of February, we would characterize these February results as quite impressive and ahead of Street expectations," Ives wrote. He kept his stock price target at $950 and rating at neutral. Separately, shares of China-based EV maker Nio Inc. rallied 5.9% ahead of the open, after plunging 29.2% amid a five-day losing streak through Monday, which followed a 19.7% drop in February. Among other China-based EV makers, shares of XPeng Inc. jumped 6.3% and Li Auto Inc. climbed 5.6%. The stocks' rallies comes as futures for the S&P 500 gained 1.1% ahead of the open.

  • What the private sector has planned in outer space

    Janet Kavandi - Sierra Nevada Corporation Executive Vice President in the Space Systems Group, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss what the private sector has planned in outer space.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks. Should You?

    The Oracle of Omaha could be right about these recent picks -- at least for income-seeking investors.

  • 'One of my goals is to make paid leave permanent': Sen. Gillibrand

    Two provisions could be a sign of long-term changes to the American social safety net if they eventually become permanent.

  • Nasdaq Leads Surge in Futures as Bonds Rebound: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The Nasdaq 100 Index led a surge in U.S. equity futures and bonds rebounded from Monday’s selloff.Contracts on the tech-centric Nasdaq 100 rose 2.5% while those on the S&P 500 advanced more than 1%. Shares in Tesla were up 5.7% in premarket trading, while Cathie Wood’s flagship exchange-traded fund Ark Innovation ETF, which has Tesla as its largest holding, gained 4.9%. Both are set to open higher after five straight days of declines.Markets have been gripped by volatility in tech stocks this week and the Nasdaq 100 has fallen 11% from an all-time high. Tuesday’s moves veered back to risk-on, with the dollar weakening and stocks from Asia and Europe also notching gains.Investors will be closely watching Treasury sales in the coming days, with the U.S. planning three debt auctions totaling $120 billion. The sales will test appetite for the safest debt after last month’s poorly bid auctions sent shockwaves throughout global markets and short bets climbed to a record.Prospects of accelerating growth have driven up borrowing costs in recent weeks, raising the specter of inflation and unsettling tech stocks with long-term growth horizons.But Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen offered reassurance Monday, suggesting such fears are overblown. She has repeatedly rejected concerns that U.S. fiscal stimulus is excessive given the economy’s signs of recovery, and that runaway inflation could damage the economy.“I really don’t think that’s going to happen,” she told MSNBC. Inflation before the pandemic “was too low rather than too high,” she noted.Yellen Says Stimulus Unlikely to Cause Inflation ProblemElsewhere, Bitcoin was steady around $54,000 after hitting a two-week high on more signs of institutional interest. Oil hovered around $65 a barrel.Here are some key events to watch:EIA crude oil inventory report is due WednesdayThe U.S. February consumer price index will offer the latest look at price pressures Wednesday.The U.S. government auctions 3-, 10- and 30-year Treasuries this week.The European Central Bank holds its monetary policy meeting and President Christine Lagarde is set to do a briefing Thursday.StocksFutures on the S&P 500 Index advanced 1.1% as of 6:58 a.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.6%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index increased 0.5%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index climbed 0.1%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index sank 0.5%.The euro jumped 0.5% to $1.1904.The British pound jumped 0.4% to $1.3876.The onshore yuan strengthened 0.2% to 6.512 per dollar.The Japanese yen strengthened 0.1% to 108.77 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 1.53%.The yield on two-year Treasuries decreased less than one basis point to 0.16%.Germany’s 10-year yield fell five basis points to -0.33%.Japan’s 10-year yield increased less than one basis point to 0.127%.Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 0.709%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude climbed 1.2% to $65.85 a barrel.Brent crude increased 1.4% to $69.21 a barrel.Gold strengthened 1.5% to $1,709.43 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Microsoft Hack, Russia’s SolarWinds Attack Threaten to Overwhelm U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s global attack on Microsoft’s popular email software revealed last week and an equally sprawling Russian attack discovered three months ago have created a two-front war that threatens to overwhelm cybersecurity’s emergency responders, according to former U.S. officials and private security firms.The coincidence of two far-reaching hacking campaigns launched by Russia and China, discovered just weeks apart, is now rippling across the global economy -- swamping insurers, IT staff, and firms that specialize in hunting and ejecting hackers.The twin hacking campaigns involve the U.S.’s two most powerful cyberspace adversaries, and both have led to emergency meetings of the White House National Security Council, in part because of the unusually wide net cast by the attackers.But for the tens of thousands of companies that have been impacted by one or another of the attacks, the one-two punch has left them scrambling to secure their computer systems -- in some cases from hackers who are piling on the original nation-state attacks.“It’s a race,” said Tom Burt, Microsoft’s corporate vice president for customer security & trust. “Since the time we went public with the update’s availability, we’ve seen the number of compromised customers just explode. It went up incredibly rapidly and continues to increase.”Microsoft Corp. disclosed on March 2 that suspected Chinese state-sponsored hackers were exploiting four previously unknown vulnerabilities in the company’s widely used Exchange business email software and issued a patch for those systems.Since that disclosure, other hackers have used automated programs to scan the internet, in some cases looking for companies that have yet to install the fix. Some of those are criminal groups trying to re-purpose secret entry points that China installed in its numerous victims, according to cybersecurity companies monitoring the aftermath.The close proximity of the Chinese and Russian attacks may not be a coincidence, security experts say. China may have timed its effort to take advantage of the distraction created by the Russian hack, which impacted as many as 18,000 customers of the Texas-based software maker SolarWinds Corp., including key government agencies.“The attack on Microsoft Exchange is a cold and calculated assault,” said Lior Div, co-founder and chief executive officer of Cybereason, a Boston-based security company. “The Chinese attackers know exactly what they are doing. The new administration has been distracted by investigations into another U.S. adversary on the cyber battlefield – Russia – and its calculated breach against SolarWinds.”A White House spokesperson said Monday that high-level members of President Joe Biden’s National Security Council worked through the weekend responding to the latest incident. And the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency in an emergency advisory Monday described hackers’ exploitation of the flaws in Microsoft’s email product as now “widespread and indiscriminate.”For months before they were caught in December, Russian state hackers used altered SolarWinds software to spy on at least nine U.S. government agencies and hundreds of companies. China’s hack has already claimed 60,000 victims globally, Bloomberg reported on Saturday, though some estimates have put the number of Exchange servers that could be vulnerable to infection at close to 300,000 worldwide.“I can’t think of an equivalent breach,” Alex Stamos, a cybersecurity consultant and the former head of security at Facebook Inc., said of the Chinese attack. “It’s a combination of the kind of mass-exploitation you often see with unpatched home routers, but instead of crypto-miners who are having no impact, these attackers are able to get all an organization’s email.”One victim of the most recent attack is the European Banking Authority, which said Monday that it had shut down its email systems while it carried out an investigation into a “cyberattack” on its Microsoft Exchange servers. Radu Burghelea, head of information technology, confirmed in a message to Bloomberg that the organization had discovered malicious software on the servers but not yet detected the theft of any emails from them.The tactics used by China in particular leave victims vulnerable to other hackers. Victims could have their IT systems locked up by ransomware gangs, the personal information of their customers and employees stolen and sold to identity thieves, or their computers used to attack others.“Currently, most of what we have observed has been automated scanning and reconnaissance,” said Mat Gangwer, a senior director of managed threat response for Sophos Ltd., a British cybersecurity company.“The real question will be, are these organizations able to patch, assess and clean their environments before more harmful actors, such as ransomware groups, begin leveraging” the malicious code that’s been installed on the servers, he added.That job will fall to specialized security firms and in-house IT staff that are already exhausted from weeks of fighting off Russia’s sprawling and sophisticated attack.“What makes it even harder is that defenders are experiencing successive waves of attacks, and many have not been able to restore their environments to a safe operating condition, even though things may ‘seem’ normal,” said Michael Henry, chief executive officer of Texas-based Arbala Security Inc., describing his work with clients dealing with back-to-back issues of SolarWinds and now the Exchange server vulnerabilities.In the most recent incident, companies can install the patch issued last week by Microsoft, but that doesn’t mean the hackers will be gone. In some cases, specialized teams will need to scour the infected computer systems, looking for hidden entry points planted by the hackers in order to shut them out.FireEye Inc., a large U.S. cybersecurity firm, is now responding to dozens of cases in the U.S., Europe and Asia in attacks involving the flawed Microsoft code. Still, with not enough experts available from FireEye and other firms, the impact of the latest wave of attacks could linger for weeks or even months.“There will be backdoors sitting on Exchange servers for quite a while,” said Charles Carmakal, senior vice president at FireEye.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Homebound? Chinese EV Makers Nio, Xpeng, Li Auto Mull Listings In Hong Kong: Reuters

    U.S.-listed Chinese EV manufacturers could make a beeline to the Hong Kong stock exchange, following in the footsteps of the likes of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) and JD.com, Inc. (NYSE: JD). What Happened: NYSE-listed Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE: NIO) and XPeng Inc – ADR (NYSE: XPEV), and Nasdaq-listed Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) are eyeing secondary listings in the Hong Kong stock exchange, Reuters reported early Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The three companies are seeking to offload a minimum of 5% of their increased share capital in Hong Kong, with the combined proceeds from the offerings estimated at around $5 billion, the report said. The trio has already set in motion talks with advisors regarding the listings, it added. The speculated move reportedly aims at capitalizing on the increased interest among Asian investors for quality, trusted names. The listings could happen as early as the middle of 2020, the report said. The spokespersons for Nio and Xpeng declined to comment on the report when contacted by Benzinga. Related Link: Is The Nio Sell-Off Overdone? Why It's Important: EV manufacturers are operating in an investment-intensive industry that necessitates huge cash reserves to expand their product and service offerings and pursue innovation to stay relevant in the industry. Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto had all raised massive amounts of capital through follow-on offerings in December. Nio raised $2.6 billion by offering 68 million ADSs, XPeng mobilized about $2.5 billion and Li Auto about $1.4 billion. Aside of equity offerings, Nio has relied on debt offerings and strategic investments by investors in the past to raise cash. In mid-January, XPeng announced a 12.8-billion-yuan ($1.96 billion) credit facility with a consortium of Chinese banks. Alibaba set the ball rolling in this direction when it opted for a secondary listing in Hong Kong in late 2019. Apprehensions over access to capital from the U.S. market amid the deteriorating relationship between China and the U.S. and the quest to tap into the growing investor interest in Asia are serving as driving factors. Incidentally, Chinese search engine Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) has reportedly received regulatory approval to begin proceedings toward Hong Kong listing. Shares of Nio, XPeng and Li Auto have all taken a severe beating in recent sessions and are trading off their record highs amid the tech and related-sector sell-off and worries concerning valuations. Nio closed Monday's session down 7.61% to $35.21, XPeng slipped 3.96% to $26.92 and Li Auto plunged 5.03% to $21.33. Related Link: XPeng Beats Q4 Revenues, Guides For Strong Q1 Deliveries See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaXPeng Beats Q4 Revenues, Guides For Strong Q1 DeliveriesIs The Nio Sell-Off Overdone?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Prince Harry, Meghan Markle a ratings coup for CBS; finances under scrutiny

    The highly-awaited tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey was a blockbuster for CBS.

  • Expert: We should issue retirement bonds 'when the baby is born'

    Along with a birth certificate, the government should issue a bond for each newborn baby to help fund the tike’s retirement 70 years later, according to one expert.

  • Disney Stock Leaps To New All-Time High As Lagging Unit Gets Big Boost

    Disney stock gapped up as California parks are set to reopen April 1, but its opening of "Raya and The Last Dragon" was lackluster.

  • $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill may unleash households on the stock market: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs is looking for billions of more dollars to be funneled into the stock market by households in the wake of the new COVID-19 relief bill.

  • Gold slumps to 9-month trough as yields, dollar erode appeal

    Spot gold fell 0.7% to $1,689.87 per ounce by 1523 GMT, after hitting its lowest since June 8 at $1,683.68 earlier. The dollar climbed to a three-month peak, while the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield held close to a more than one-year high, increasing the opportunity cost of holding gold, which pays no interest. "We have an economy that is recovering and inflation is materializing; that ultimately means that yields have room to move higher," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities, adding that gold could fall further towards $1,660 as a result.

  • Analysis: Iran slips record volume of oil into China, reaches out to Asian clients for trade resumption

    Iran has quietly moved record amounts of crude oil to top client China in recent months, while India's state refiners have added Iranian oil to their annual import plans on the assumption that U.S. sanctions on the OPEC supplier will soon ease, according to six industry sources and Refinitiv data. U.S. President Joe Biden has sought to revive talks with Iran on a nuclear deal abandoned by former President Donald Trump in 2018, although harsh economic measures remain in place that Tehran insists be lifted before negotiations resume. The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has started reaching out to customers across Asia since Biden took office to assess potential demand for its crude, said the sources, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.