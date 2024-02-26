Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    5,084.80
    -4.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    39,145.92
    +14.39 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,025.71
    +28.89 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,029.59
    +12.90 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.58
    +1.09 (+1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    2,036.90
    -12.50 (-0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    -0.48 (-2.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0848
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2970
    +0.0370 (+0.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2673
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.7630
    +0.3230 (+0.21%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    53,430.40
    +1,953.16 (+3.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,684.30
    -21.98 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,233.71
    +135.01 (+0.35%)
     

Why Grant Cardone Can't Buy Real Estate in Blue States Right Now

Joey Solitro
·2 min read

Last week, Grant Cardone explained why sanctuary city real estate values could create a systemic banking crisis.

Over the weekend, Cardone provided more insight in a post on X, detailing why he can’t buy real estate in “blue” states at this time; it reads:

3 (or 4) states in focus

Cardone has said that his team will avoid certain markets and double down in three states in particular: Florida, Texas, and Arizona. All three are traditionally "red" states. He had also previously mentioned Tennessee as a focus, which has also been a "red" state for the last six Presidential elections.

Read Next:

Image Source: YouTube

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Why Grant Cardone Can't Buy Real Estate in Blue States Right Now originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Advertisement