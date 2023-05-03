Here’s Why H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Fell in Q1

Liberty Park Capital Management, LLC, a financial management company, released its first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Liberty Park Fund rose 7.45%, net of fees, in the first quarter compared to the Russell 2000 Index’s 2.74% return. The long position of the fund gained 6.02% while the short position fell 1.25% in the quarter. The long position contributed 6.16% and the short position contributed 1.08% on a weight-adjusted basis. Liberty Park Select Opportunities, LP’s value returned 0.57%, net of fees in the first quarter. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Liberty Park Capital highlighted stocks like H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) is an equipment services company. On May 02, 2023, H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) stock closed at $35.13 per share. One-month return of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) was -11.62%, and its shares lost 8.40% of their value over the last 52 weeks. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has a market capitalization of $1.278 billion.

Liberty Park Capital made the following comment about H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

"We are pleased that Liberty Park Fund, LP has gotten off to a strong start in 2023. January was a particularly strong month for both of our funds, and LPF was able to use the market’s strength to install several new short positions; those positions greatly helped the portfolio in February and March as the market receded. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) shares fell late in the quarter despite better-than-expected 4Q:22 results. We believe that cyclicals are likely to underperform in a period with tightening credit markets and normalizing supply chains."

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 18 hedge fund portfolios held H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 15 in the previous quarter.

