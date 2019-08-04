Why the hell is 8chan still online?

Twitter More

There is no reasonable argument in 2019 for 8chan's continued existence on the internet.

Just look at the recent history. QAnon, an alarming and deeply absurd conspiracy theory, blew up there. When reports surfaced in 2018 that Louisiana police possessed a "full list of antifa" doc — actually just the names of anti-Trumpers scraped from petitions and Facebook events — 8chan was found to be hosting the same list.

Then there are the mass shootings. The angry, hateful men allegedly behind the 2019 shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand; Poway, California; and, most recently, El Paso, Texas all used the site to promote their activities. The El Paso suspect apparently shared an entire, twisted manifesto. Read more...

