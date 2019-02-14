Why it’s High Time for Millennial Crypto Investors to Go All-in on Bitcoin

One of the world’s most prominent cryptocurrency investors has thrown even more weight behind bitcoin, claiming virtually all other cryptocurrencies will die a painful death. Barry Silbert, CEO of Digital Currency Group and Grayscale Investments, says the flagship cryptocurrency has already won the race to become digital gold.

In a phone interview with CNBC, Silbert, who reportedly bought into bitcoin at $10, explained:

“I’m not a believer in the vast majority of digital tokens and believe most will go to zero… As far as I’m concerned bitcoin has won the race to be digital gold.”

Is it time to pull money out of altcoins and go all-in on bitcoin?

