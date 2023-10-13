Why HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE) standing at $2.86, reflecting a -1.04% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.5% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the crypto currency mining company had lost 11.35% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 3.92% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.4% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of HIVE Digital Technologies in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.13, marking a 7.14% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $25.45 million, down 14.02% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.43 per share and a revenue of $118.75 million, demonstrating changes of +72.26% and +11.69%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, HIVE Digital Technologies is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 191, this industry ranks in the bottom 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

