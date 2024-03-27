Here’s Why Howard Hughes (HHH) Delivered Strong Results in 2023

Pershing Square Holdings, an investment holding company, released its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. During the year, the fund generated a NAV performance of 26.7% versus 26.3% for the principal benchmark the S&P 500 index. In 2023, the portfolio companies performed exceptionally well, significantly increasing their stock prices. Portfolio companies sustained growth in revenue, profitability, and shareholder value despite two conflicts and a prolonged increase in interest rates. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Pershing Square Holdings featured stocks like Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) develops and manages commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. On March 26, 2024, Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) stock closed at $71.39 per share. One-month return of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) was -6.56%, and its shares lost 7.09% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) has a market capitalization of $3.588 billion.

Pershing Square Holdings stated the following regarding Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) delivered strong business performance in 2023, highlighting the high-quality nature of its well-located master-planned communities ("MPCs") and resilient business model. In its land sales segment, the company generated a record $341 million in full-year profits. New home sales in HHH's communities, a leading indicator of future land sales, increased an impressive 45% in 2023. The surge in new home sales continues to be driven by a significant shortage of resale housing inventory as existing homeowners are reluctant to give up their low-rate mortgages. This dynamic has led to robust homebuilder demand against a backdrop of limited supply of vacant lots in HHH's MPCs. The resulting supply-demand imbalance has supported strong pricing growth with the company's average price per acre for residential land sold exceeding $1 million in Q4 2023, up 22% year-over-year, a record-high milestone for the company..." (Click here to read the full text)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) was held by 27 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 20 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

