Why hundreds of Twitter workers are fleeing the company

Elon Musk.

Elon Musk.Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images

1. Twitter is facing an exodus of hundreds of workers. Two months after Elon Musk declared his intent to acquire Twitter in a $44 billion deal, the billionaire spoke directly with employees at the company. During that meeting, Musk pitched his vision for the business. Since then, hundreds of staff have fled the social media giant.

Musk's meeting with Twitter employees covered everything from aliens to layoffs, but did little to reassure workers, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Employees had already expressed frustration with the deal reached in April, and sources say around 100 workers left the company in the weeks that followed.

The trend of increased attrition only exacerbated as Musk and Twitter embarked on an ongoing legal battle. According to the Twitter workers, who asked not to be identified, the business saw a net loss of more than 700 full-time staff as of September.

But the legal saga isn't over yet. Twitter is about to get its first chance to question Elon Musk under oath regarding his decision to back out of the deal.

Why staff are leaving Twitter.

In other news:

An iPhone displaying the Audiobooks menu in the Spotify app, with a cartoon woman listening to music nearby.

The Spotify app is getting a new “Audiobooks” section.Spotify

2. Spotify is now offering audiobooks. As the company works to become a one-stop-shop for audio entertainment, Spotify has announced that it's launching a new audiobook feature, with over 300,000 titles already added. Here's everything you want to know.

3. Pittsburgh tech workers on why they chose the lesser-known tech hub. Amid a market downturn, some tech workers in Pittsburgh told Insider they're happy to live in a low-cost area — and the sense of community there means they're not even tempted to move back to the major tech hubs. They describe life outside of Silicon Valley.

4. Starlink will request exemptions from Iran sanctions to provide internet services. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet that the company would "ask for an exemption to Iranian sanctions." His tweet comes on the heels of anti-government protests after a woman died in police custody. What we know so far.

5. A former VMware employee explains how they knew they had to leave. This former worker quit their dream job at VMware just 10 days after Broadcom announced its $61 billion plan to acquire the company. From uncertainty to sleepless nights, they explain why they left and what it taught them.

6. Mark Zuckerberg has lost $70 billion in net worth. The Meta CEO's net worth has plummeted 55% this year, bumping him down to 20th richest person in the world — far behind Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. Why Zuckerberg's net worth is tanking.

7. How much are hot startups paying their employees? Insider analyzed data on Europe's biggest private tech firms with US operations to figure out how much startups like Revolut, Klarna, and Sorare offer their workers in the United States — and many are offering six-figure salaries. See how much some unicorns are paying top talent.

8. We got an early look at Chevrolet's electric Blazer. The Blazer EV SS, a sleek electric SUV, is packed with tech and promises to produce 557 horsepower, according to GM. Get a look at Chevy's $66,000 answer to the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Odds and ends:

The Tesla Model Y.

The Tesla Model Y.Tim Levin/Insider

9. Insider's reporter drove the Tesla Model Y — and found six reasons not to buy the EV. Impressive as it may be, the Model Y SUV isn't the perfect electric car for everyone, especially for anyone who is looking for uncomplicated physical controls. Why the Tesla may not be a perfect fit for everyone.

10. We tested the new iPhone 14 series. Here's what stood out. After a few days with the iPhone 14 models, Insider's reporter found that the Dynamic Island is a smart — albeit imperfect — addition, and that the always-on display is good, but it still needs work. Read the full review.

