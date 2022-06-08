Why I'd buy the Hyundai Ioniq 5 over the Ford Mustang Mach-E after driving both electric SUVs

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUVs. Tim Levin/Insider

I drove two awesome electric SUVs from Hyundai and Ford.

I'd buy the Hyundai Ioniq 5 for its funky looks, amazing interior, and super-fast charging ability.

The Ioniq 5 I tested came out to $56,000. The 2021 Mustang Mach-E I drove cost $58,300.

Prodded by soaring gas prices and cheaper options, more drivers are considering an electric car than ever.

But deciding on a model can be tough for buyers who have never had to think about batteries, driving range, charging, or front trunks before.

I tested two of the most exciting battery-powered SUVs on sale right now — the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 — to see which is the better pick. Here's why I'd go with the Hyundai over the Ford:

Which is cheaper?

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E.Tim Levin/Insider

The Ioniq 5 is the more budget-friendly SUV, but not by much. A base 2022 Mustang Mach-E Select starts at $43,895 before fees and dealer markups. The Ioniq 5 SE Standard range costs $39,950 and up.

Prices for both can push past $60,000 when loaded with all-wheel drive, a larger battery pack, and fancy options. Both qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit for electric-car purchases, unlike Teslas or General Motors products.

Which has more range?

The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD.

The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD.Tim Levin/Insider

Good news. Both SUVs offer more than 300 miles of range in certain trims, beating out rivals and bringing peace of mind on longer trips.

The Mach-E is rated to travel up to 314 miles in its rangiest trim. For the Ioniq 5, it's 303.

How fast do they charge?

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E.Tim Levin/Insider.

Here the Hyundai has a clear edge. The Ioniq 5 can take full advantage of the most powerful charging stations available (350-kilowatt plugs) to charge from 10-80% in just 18 minutes, according to Hyundai. On a longer trip that kind of ultra-fast charging can make all the difference, but keep in mind that super-powered chargers are still rare.

The Mach-E accomplishes the same feat in 45 minutes, according to Ford. It charges at a lower peak rate of 150 kilowatts.

Story continues

Which has the nicer interior?

The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5. Tim Levin/Insider

Both interiors are sleek and minimal, featuring tech-packed touchscreens that are responsive to the touch and easy to use.

But I found the Ioniq 5's cabin more pleasant to spend time in. It's refreshingly simple and uncluttered, making it feel more spacious than you'd initially expect from a compact SUV.

Some of the coolest parts of the Ioniq 5's interior are its sliding center console and completely flat floor. There's even a big open space by the driver's feet for a purse or backpack.

What about looks?

The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5.

The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5.Tim Levin/Insider

Both embrace their electric nature and go for a look that's distinctly futuristic and turns heads. Traditional Mustang styling shows through in the Mach-E's emblems, taillights, and grille area.

But the Ioniq 5's squat proportions and spaceship vibes hand it the win in my book. Its headlights and taillights consist of hundreds of little pixels, which is just too cool to ignore.

How does storage stack up?

2021 Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD

2021 Mustang Mach-E Premium AWDMatthew DeBord/Insider

Each SUV offers a similar-sized cargo area that's sufficient for a couple or a small family, but isn't huge by any means.

The ace up the Mach-E's sleeve is its front trunk, which adds enough room for a carry-on or some groceries. The Ioniq 5 has a small under-hood compartment, but it can't hold much of anything.

How do they drive?

The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5.

The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5.Tim Levin

On the road, both EVs are smooth, quiet, and offer brisk acceleration when equipped with all-wheel drive. While the Ioniq 5 is super comfortable, the Mach-E definitely has the sportier, more agile driving feel. It has to live up to the Mustang name, after all.

Which SUV should you buy?

You truly can't go wrong. Both the Ford and the Hyundai look great, start at or around $40,000, and offer healthy driving range.

If someone handed me a stack of cash and forced me to choose, I'd go with the Hyundai for its soothing interior, uber-fast charging speeds, and funky design.

Read the original article on Business Insider