Why Ikea is betting on the high street to win over younger shoppers

The British chief of Ikea has vowed to continue opening small city centre shops to attract a new generation of customers after shutting its Tottenham megastore.

Peter Jelkeby, Ikea’s UK & Ireland chief executive, says the Swedish furniture retailer plans to open more high street stores to remain relevant as shopping habits change.

“We’re not moving away [from megastores],” Jelkeby says. “But we recognise that we can be more accessible.”

His comments come after the retailer, which has 22 stores across the UK, shut its vast megastore in Tottenham, North London, last year.

The closure marked only the second time it had shut a “big box” shop in Britain and came 17-years after the opening of the Tottenham branch triggered pandemonium, with 1,000 cars queuing up to visit on its opening day.

Ikea blamed the decision to shut the North London outpost on “changing shopping behaviours”. The pandemic accelerated a shift to ordering furniture online that has remained even after the end of restrictions.

“We were, in the beginning, slow,” Jelkeby says of the shift toward online ordering, “but I think we have accelerated.”

More than a third of Ikea’s sales were made online last year, compared to just under a fifth in 2019.

Changing shopping habits have forced Ikea to rethink its business model. Ikea has long been synonymous with large, out-of-town shops where customers drive and pick up their flatpack furniture on the day.

However, the rapid growth in online orders means there is now less of an argument for running massive shops with all their associated costs.

The Swedish retailer has instead been experimenting with new inner city stores that are more akin to showrooms than warehouse depots. Customers can browse items then buy them online later, rather than shoving them in the boot of the cars on the day.

Ikea opened its first “mini” shop in Hammersmith, West London, in 2022 in a shopping centre. The branch is in walking distance from the tube and around a quarter of a size of its traditional out of town “blue box” stores.

Jelkeby says more inner city branches will follow but there are “no numbers” on how many Ikea ultimately plans to open.

Ikea is “testing and trialling” ways to modernise its business, he says. Central to its plans is the opening of a new store on Oxford Street.

The retailer will next year open a branch at the site of the collapsed Topshop’s former flagship on Oxford Circus. Ikea paid £378m for the three-storey building in 2021.

The new central London outpost had been scheduled to open this autumn but was recently delayed until the second half of 2024 as a result of construction issues.

“It’s an old building, you discover things,” says Jelkeby. “If that means it takes a bit more time to get that in that shape, fine.”

When it does open, the new shop will feature “more inspiration, more interaction, more digital things”, he says. Food and hospitality will be front and centre, suggesting Ikea’s iconic meatballs will be on offer.

While shoppers will still be able to take away smaller items with them, Jelkeby expects most business will be done online – there are, after all, few places to park in the vicinity of Oxford Street.

“They can go and have a showroom, you can go and touch and feel you can still test the sofa… and then you can go home and order it,” says Jelkeby.

“If you want to be relevant on Oxford Street, it is very much about understanding that the customer that comes in is shopping differently than they used to do.”

Ikea opened a 452,000 sq ft distribution centre in Dartford, Kent, in May that will allow the company to deliver furniture to Londoners within 24 hours of orders being placed online.

Jelkeby is hoping this approach will help Ikea win business with inner city customers who don’t have cars. It may provide a blueprint for how the company could expand in more city locations.

Ikea is committing to Oxford Street at a time when the area’s future as a retail hotspot looks unusually shaky.

Oxford Street has suffered from high vacancy rates, spiralling crime and an influx of American-style candy stores that have taken the area down market.

Marks & Spencer’s Sacha Berendji wrote in The Telegraph what had once been “the jewel in London’s shopping crown” now consisted of “empty shops, littered streets and fewer visitors”.

Jelkeby says he still “believes” in Oxford Street: “I think it’s important that the high street is alive.”

The 60-year old has worked for Ikea most of his adult life, after initially taking a part-time weekend job as a young man.

He was a buyer for Ikea around the world, with postings in Moscow, Hong Kong and Vietnam before landing more permanently in the UK, where he rose to become deputy country manager.

Jelkeby left for ten years to run Swedish home improvement chain, Clas Ohlson, but returned in 2019 to take on the role of CEO for the UK and Ireland. These days the father of three is based in Notting Hill, in West London, and comes into the retailer’s head office above its Wembley megastore only around eight days a month.

He said working from home has been good for Ikea: “During Covid, everyone wanted a writing desk or a home office, and that has kept going.”

A fixture of Britain since the late 1980s, Ikea is known for its low prices thanks to its DIY approach to home furnishings. Its “flatpack” products are put together by shoppers at home, which helps save on transport and assembly costs.

However, that model is under threat from both the shift to online ordering and rising inflation. RetailWeek reported last October that prices of some Ikea items had jumped by as much as 80pc in a year.

Ikea has blamed rising prices of everything from raw materials to wages.

“We have not been immune to inflation,” Jelkeby says, although he believes costs are now “going in the right direction”.

He hopes to bring prices down “where we can”. While many things are changing about Ikea, a focus on good value remains.

