Why the IMF always underestimates Britain

Kristalina Georgieva - Shawn Thew/Shutterstock

“Do I have to go on my knees?,” Christine Lagarde asked in 2014 as she faced calls to apologise for underestimating the strength of the UK economy.

The then-head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) faced pressure after her organisation took an overly pessimistic view of austerity's impact on Britain.

Nearly a decade later and the IMF, now led by Kristalina Georgieva, is in danger of repeating the same mistakes.

New economic forecasts published on Tuesday saw Britain enjoy the biggest growth upgrade of any G7 nation.

Yet the forecasts still put Britain in the doghouse: its economy will suffer the largest hit among peer countries in 2023 and shrink by 0.3pc, the IMF predicts.

Germany is the only other major country expected to enter recession this year, though it is forecast to shrink by just 0.1pc.

Meanwhile, the eurozone is poised to grow by 0.8pc in 2023, the US by 1.6pc and even sanctions-hit Russia will emerge 0.7pc larger at the end of the year.

The numbers make for bleak reading in Westminster, with Britain lagging the developed world.

Yet economists say there is a good chance the IMF’s numbers are already out of date.

“The problem with the IMF forecasts is that they tend to be quite out of date when they come out,” says Andrew Goodwin, chief UK economist of Oxford Economics.

“If you think about forecasters like ourselves, we're constantly updating our forecasts based on the data that's coming out. The IMF generally has to draw a line quite a long way before the time they're released and take the data as it was then.”

The globe’s lender of last resort does not have the best record with making predictions for Britain.

Nearly all of the IMF’s forecasts since early 2016 have underestimated the UK’s growth rate, Telegraph analysis shows.

The Washington-based organisation has made 28 predictions about Britain’s economy between 2016 and 2022 in its World Economic Outlooks.

Of these, 25 forecasts were overly pessimistic when compared to the IMF’s best estimate of actual growth rates in Britain.

Story continues

Just three predictions were too optimistic. The latest round of gloomy forecasting may well add to the pessimistic tally.

Britain’s economy is rapidly improving, economists say, making it hard for large organisations like the IMF to keep up.

The UK had one of the strongest growth rates among peer economies last year at 4pc, Mr Goodwin points out.

“The calendar year growth rates are still heavily distorted by the post-pandemic experience,” he says. “I think the UK is going to be in a similar place to most of the rest of Europe.”

Bright spots continue to appear and the outlook has improved only in the space of weeks as consumer and business confidence rebounds.

“It’s only very recently that we've actually sort of seen some slightly better data,” Mr Goodwin says.

Several politicians on the right have in the past accused the global lender of being biassed against the UK, especially in relation to Brexit.

Lagarde, who ran the IMF from 2011 to 2019, warned that the UK’s departure from the European Union would have “pretty bad, to very, very bad consequences”.

Her language was echoed in an official IMF report, which said Brexit would have a “negative and substantial effect” and also warned of “severe regional and global damage”.

However, the IMF’s most recent estimates show the UK economy grew by 2.3pc in 2016 and 2.1pc in 2017.



When Ms Lagarde made her comments, back bench Brexiteer MP Priti Patel accused then Chancellor George Osborne of “cashing in favours... to encourage the IMF to bully the British people”.

Current chief Georgieva has previously had to fight for her job after being accused of distorting data to China’s benefit while heading up the World Bank.

Her future was in doubt after claims surfaced that she had pushed officials to improve China’s ranking in the World Bank's annual Doing Business report for 2018.

The IMF board ultimately gave Georgieva its “full confidence” after coming to the view that the evidence “did not conclusively demonstrate” she had played an “improper role”.

Mr Goodwin says: “I don't think [the IMF] has any sort of systematic bias [against the UK].”

Economists mostly believe the IMF’s recent underestimates reflect timing rather than bias.

The IMF publishes length predictions for all of the world’s largest economies, and the world as a whole, four times a year, complete with hundreds of pages of analysis.

The extensive nature of the forecasts and the amount of work involved means the IMF struggles to be as timely as local forecasters.

Martin Beck of EY Item Club says: “The numbers they released today were probably produced weeks and months ago. [They have] to go through so many layers of bureaucracy.”

The latest numbers for Britain are more positive than those given in January because gas prices have fallen back sharply, which should help to slow inflation.

The IMF has been “far too slow and far too late” in revising its outlook for the UK and their upward revision is “probably still not enough,” says Xuxin Mao from the National Institute for Economic Research.

“They were initially very pessimistic and they probably will take a little bit more time to adjust their data,” he adds.

Most of the reasons for the IMF’s negative assessment in January have long since faded: the fallout from the mini-Budget has largely been contained, inflation is now expected to come down sooner than previously thought and Government policies should boost the labour force and investment, Mao says.

The Office for Budget Responsibility last month took a more optimistic view of the UK economy than the IMF. The Government’s fiscal watchdog said the economy would shrink by just 0.2pc this year and grow by 1.8pc next year.

Many other forecasters have been upgrading their expectations for how the UK economy will fare this year amid the increasingly positive data.

Mr Beck says there has been “very recent good news” in the form of higher than expected January GDP figures, a recovery in retail sales and forecasts suggesting that energy bills will fall by more than initially expected this summer.

Deutsche Bank on Monday said it now expects the UK to dodge recession and instead stagnate before growing next year.

Sanjay Raja of Deutsche Bank says: “Everywhere you look, the soft data has come out a little bit stronger.”

If the UK economy continues to improve, another apology from the IMF may be on the cards.