Why Is Inflammatory Disease-Focused ZyVersa Therapeutics Stock Trading Higher Today?

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) announces the publication of an article in the peer-reviewed journal Acta Neuropathologica Communications, demonstrating that inflammasome activation enhances cancer metastasis to the brain in women with triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).

Up to 40% of women with TNBC experience metastasis to their brain.

Published data demonstrate that inflammasome activation increases the proliferation of TNBC cells in the brain, which was prevented by inhibition of NLRP3 inflammasomes in both mouse and human models.

The authors evaluated in vivo and in vitro brain metastasis models and human cultures of astrocytes and TNBC cells.

Key findings are as follows:

Activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome results in the excretion of IL-1β in the tumor environment, enhancing the proliferation of metastatic cells in the brain.

Expression of IL-1β correlates with the size of metastatic lesions, being absent in tumor-free brain areas and more intense in the vicinity of large tumors than smaller ones.

Inhibition of NLRP3 activation prevented the proliferation of TNBC cells in both mouse and human models.

The authors stated, “We are the first to show that peritumoral reactive astrocytes promote the proliferation of TNBC cells in the brain through NLRP3 inflammasome-dependent secretion of IL-1β.”

ZyVersa is developing Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, which can inhibit up to 12 different inflammasomes (including NLRP3 inflammasomes) and their associated ASC specks, perpetuating damaging inflammation.

Earlier this month, ZyVersa Therapeutics Co-Founder, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President Stephen Glover addressed the 2024 outlook for ZyVersa and the biotechnology industry in a recent interview on Benzinga All Access.





During the interview, Mr. Glover discussed ZyVersa’s proprietary Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100. ZyVersa plans to complete GLP toxicology studies with IC 100 and submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application in the fourth quarter of 2024, followed by initiation of a Phase 1 trial.

Price Action: ZVSA shares are up 19.90% at $0.83 on the last check Wednesday.

