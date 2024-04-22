Why Informatica Stock Sank Today

Shares of Informatica (NYSE: INFA) sank on Monday after the company confirmed that Salesforce won't be acquiring it. As of 1:30 p.m. ET, Informatica stock was down about 9%.

Did a deal with modest upside fall apart?

Informatica stock took a hit earlier in the month after an article from The Wall Street Journal said that Salesforce was looking to acquire the cloud-based data management company for less than its stock price at the time. However, Informatica released a statement today saying that it's "not engaged in acquisition discussions."

Informatica says it's not involved in talks to be acquired, at least not right now. One would intuitively think this would reverse its drop from earlier in the month when the rumor first came out.

Informatica stock is down nevertheless likely due to unanswered questions. The discussions with Salesforce were reportedly real but simply broke down over price. And commentary from Informatica's management leaves this possibility open.

Therefore, it's possible that Informatica's management would have sold the company at a slightly higher price than where it trades now, but Salesforce was unwilling. That possibility doesn't exactly inspire confidence for the long term and may explain the stock's drop today.

Expect modest growth this quarter

While shooting down the acquisition rumors, Informatica's management took the opportunity to update investors on its current quarter. For the first quarter of 2024, the company expects to be on the higher end of its previous guidance, which is good. But even hitting the higher end of guidance only represents about 6% year-over-year growth, which isn't necessarily exciting.

Informatica is scheduled to report finalized Q1 financial results on May 1.

Should you invest $1,000 in Informatica right now?

Before you buy stock in Informatica, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Informatica wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $466,882!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

Story continues

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 22, 2024

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Salesforce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Why Informatica Stock Sank Today was originally published by The Motley Fool