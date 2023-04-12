Why Innoprise Plantations Berhad (KLSE:INNO) Could Be Worth Watching

Innoprise Plantations Berhad (KLSE:INNO), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the KLSE over the last few months, increasing to RM1.59 at one point, and dropping to the lows of RM1.34. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Innoprise Plantations Berhad's current trading price of RM1.34 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Innoprise Plantations Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Innoprise Plantations Berhad Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 7.54x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 11.49x, which means if you buy Innoprise Plantations Berhad today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe Innoprise Plantations Berhad should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Furthermore, it seems like Innoprise Plantations Berhad’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Innoprise Plantations Berhad generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Innoprise Plantations Berhad, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -17%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? INNO seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on INNO, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on INNO for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on INNO should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

If you'd like to know more about Innoprise Plantations Berhad as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Innoprise Plantations Berhad and we think they deserve your attention.

