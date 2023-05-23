Why Instone Real Estate Group SE (ETR:INS) Could Be Worth Watching

While Instone Real Estate Group SE (ETR:INS) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the XTRA, rising to highs of €9.37 and falling to the lows of €5.62. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Instone Real Estate Group's current trading price of €5.69 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Instone Real Estate Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Instone Real Estate Group Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 3.6% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Instone Real Estate Group today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is €5.90, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Instone Real Estate Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Instone Real Estate Group?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 58% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Instone Real Estate Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in INS’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on INS, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Instone Real Estate Group, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, Instone Real Estate Group has 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Instone Real Estate Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

