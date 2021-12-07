U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,686.75
    +95.08 (+2.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,719.43
    +492.40 (+1.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,686.92
    +461.76 (+3.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,253.79
    +50.31 (+2.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.84
    +2.35 (+3.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.90
    +5.40 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    +0.26 (+1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1280
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4800
    +0.0460 (+3.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3240
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5300
    +0.0400 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,792.72
    +1,518.59 (+3.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,310.92
    -10.35 (-0.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,339.90
    +107.62 (+1.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,455.60
    +528.23 (+1.89%)
     
Why Intel is unloading Mobileye

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·3 min read
In this article:
With big capital commitments for new foundries coming down the pike, Intel (INTC) is likely looking to free up resources by spinning off Mobileye.

The chip giant said Tuesday it would float Mobileye onto public markets. Industry experts peg the valuation on Mobileye north of $50 billion given its lead in autonomous driving technology and key deals inked with the likes of Ford and Geely. Mobileye also has attractive financials (the company has hauled in north of $442 million in operating income over the trailing-12 months, Wells Fargo notes) that support a high valuation, pros say.

“Intel’s acquisition of Mobileye has been a great success. Mobileye has achieved record revenue year-over-year with 2021 gains expected to be more than 40% higher than 2020, highlighting the powerful benefits to both companies of our ongoing partnership,” said Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger in a statement.

For the turnaround-focused Gelsinger, the spinoff makes sense for a few reasons.

First, Gelsinger moved quickly upon his return to Intel this year to commit the company to making chips for other entities. As part of that ambition, Intel is investing $20 billion to build new factories in Arizona.

The cash from Mobileye would be helpful in seeing those projects through, and others Gelsinger is eyeing on the foundry front.

Moreover, it would be a nice cash infusion should Gelsinger opt to acquire capacity instead of going full bore with internal build-outs.

The WSJ reported several months back that Intel was considering a purchase of chipmaker GlobalFoundries for $30 billion. GlobalFoundries is among the biggest specialist players in the chip industry. The company was spun out of Advanced Micro Devices in 2008. It still counts AMD as a key customer, making any potential purchase by Intel (a rival to AMD) tricky.

Gelsinger declined to comment on the speculation around GlobalFoundries in an interview with Yahoo Finance earlier this year. But, he acknowledged at the time one can’t be a “little player” in the foundry business.

One way to not be little is to use money from the Mobileye spinoff and bulk up.

Meantime, the fact is Mobileye and autonomous cars isn’t a strategy Gelsinger signed off on. Mobileye was purchased by former Intel CEO Brian Krzanich in 2017 for $15.3 billion. Kraznich’s predecessor Bob Swan bought mapping technology outfit Moovit in 2017 for $900 million, which was folded into Mobileye.

Gelsinger’s playbook — gleaned from numerous chats with him throughout the year — is hyperfocus and is on restoring the history of Intel, which is making semiconductors.

And Wall Street appears to be on board with Intel saying goodbye to an operations role in Mobileye.

“We continue to believe that Mobileye is one of the more dynamic pieces of Intel's portfolio and would highlight that the company is set for the deployment of fully driverless delivery starting in 2023 in a partnership with Udelv. In addition to unlocking Intel shareholder value, we believe IPO proceeds can assist with what looks likely to be a capital intensive 2023 rollout,” said Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers in a research note to clients.

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

  • Expectations for faster pullback in Fed support takes steam out of credit

    Corporations are rushing to issue more debt amid the Federal Reserve’s messaging that it may move quicker to tighten the spigot on its easy money policies.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks extend gains, with virus concerns abating

    Stocks jumped on Tuesday to extend gains from earlier this week, with volatility stemming from concerns about the Omicron variant at least momentarily abating.

  • Intel CEO aims to build chip plants with money raised from Mobileye IPO

    (Reuters) -Intel Corp will keep most of the money it raises next year when it sells a stake in its Mobileye self-driving-vehicle components unit in a planned initial public offering, targeting some of those funds to build more Intel chip plants, Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said on Tuesday. Intel shares were up 4.1% at midday Tuesday after surging as much as 8% during the session, as Wall Street cheered the chip giant's move to take Mobileye public. Gelsinger said the IPO will allow Mobileye to grow more easily as global carmakers spend billions of dollars to accelerate their transition to electric and self-driving vehicles.

  • Apple Could Be the ‘Catalyst’ for VR Adoption. Morgan Stanley Boosts Price Target.

    Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty boosts her price target on Apple, foreseeing strong adoption of a potential Apple augmented reality product.

  • Why Intel Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) climbed on Tuesday after the semiconductor giant announced plans to take its Mobileye autonomous vehicle business public. As of 2:55 p.m. ET, Intel's stock price was up nearly 4%. Intel acquired Mobileye in 2017.

  • How the Metaverse Helped Send Nvidia Stock Surging Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) charged higher on Tuesday, adding as much as 6.2%. An analyst added the chipmaker to its "best of" list for 2022, citing potential from the metaverse, while the broad market rally was no doubt a contributing factor. Analysts at Citi named Nvidia as one of their top stocks to buy for 2022.

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

    In this article we are going to use hedge fund sentiment as a tool and determine whether Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is a good investment right now. We like to analyze hedge fund sentiment before conducting days of in-depth research. We do so because hedge funds and other elite investors have numerous Ivy League graduates, […]

  • Goldman Sachs Has Bad News for Investors Rushing to Buy the Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is issuing words of caution for dip buyers plunging back into stocks: The December volatility breakout has room to run -- and risk gauges aren’t yet flashing buy signals.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualThe $300 Billion Plan to Bring Green Power to China’s MegacitiesMeet the New

  • Why Trupanion Stock Fetched a 39% Gain Today

    On a day when Wall Street is getting a relief rally as investors reassess a possibly less severe Omicron variant, pet insurance outfit Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) is up a whopping 39% as of 2:10 p.m. ET. The big news is that pet e-commerce leader Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) is making its foray into pet insurance, and has decided to partner with Trupanion to do so. Chewy will offer its some 20 million customers access to wellness and insurance plans for accidents, illnesses, and chronic conditions for dogs and cats.

  • Volkswagen exploring IPO of luxury carmaker Porsche -sources

    BERLIN/HAMBURG (Reuters) -Volkswagen is still exploring a possible initial public offering of its luxury brand Porsche AG as a way to fund its costly shift towards software and electric vehicles, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. Speculation about a Porsche listing, which could be a record-breaking IPO, has surfaced over the year, but no decision has been made due to a complex stakeholder set-up, the sources said, adding it was unclear whether a listing would happen. Reports about a possible listing of the unit have included estimates of a standalone Porsche AG valuation of between 45 billion and 90 billion euros ($101 billion).

  • Why JD.com Stock Was Moving Higher Today

    Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) were gaining today after the Chinese e-commerce stock received a bullish analyst note and as tech stocks rallied broadly on early reports that the omicron variant may not be as severe as feared. Analyst Ellie Jiang said the company had "built a strong service moat" through its investments in supply chain and logistics, and expects the company's growth momentum to persist into 2022. Jiang also forecast sustainable 19% annual gross merchandise volume through 2025, showing JD.com should continue to gain market share.

  • Why Digital Turbine Stock Took Flight on Tuesday

    Shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) took off on Tuesday, surging as much as 16.5%. The digital advertising specialist expanded its relationship with a strategic partner, which bodes well for the company's future prospects. In a press release, Digital Turbine said it was expanding its existing relationship with Telefónica, one of the largest telecommunications service providers in the world.

  • Is Viatris Inc. (VTRS) A Good Stock To Buy?

    Last year we predicted the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we told in advance that the market will decline by at least 20% in (Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock […]

  • Broadcom Could Scale to Fresh Record High on Upbeat Q4 Earnings; Target Price $632

    Broadcom will report higher quarterly earnings on higher revenues on Thursday, which has prompted several analysts to raise their price targets.

  • Day Traders Lagging Wall Street in Stock Market Melt-Up

    (Bloomberg) -- The mood among the normally ebullient day-trading crowd has turned sour when compared to Wall Street pros. That could be good news for bulls hoping the latest rebound has room to run. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualThe $300 Billion Plan to Bring Green Power to China’s MegacitiesMeet the New Climate Ref

  • Intel to List Shares in Mobileye Unit

    The listing could value the self-driving-car unit at more than $50 billion. It is the latest move by CEO Pat Gelsinger to revive the semiconductor giant’s fortunes.

  • After a brief omicron scare, the Dow is now poised for the best start to a December in 24 years. Here’s what history says happens next.

    A series of gains for the Dow is setting the stage for its best start to a December, a notably bullish month for stocks, since 1997.

  • New Tech Regulations Are Coming. Buy Meta and Alphabet Stock Anyway.

    Morgan Stanley's “bear case,” with far more restrictive U.S. regulation, would almost certainly hurt valuations in the internet sector—but the odds of that scenario unfolding are long.

  • Rivian Stock’s Estimates Are All Over the Place, Even for Bulls

    Wall Street generally agrees that Rivian is a stock to own. Analysts arrive at that conclusion from different ways, however.

  • Why Tilray, Aurora Cannabis, and Canopy Growth Are Glowing Green

    Analysts at investment bank Wells Fargo initiated coverage across the sector, warning of overvaluation among marijuana companies and suggesting investors turn their attention to hydroponics suppliers instead -- but marijuana stocks leapt higher anyway. As of 12:35 p.m. ET, shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) are gaining 4.6%, and both Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) are up 7.1% each. The focus of Wells Fargo's ire this morning is the last company on that list -- Canopy Growth.