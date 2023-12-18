Here’s Why Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) Stock Gained 4% in Q3

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy outperformed the Russell Midcap Growth Index and returned -4.11% (net) while the index return was -5.22%. The third quarter saw a decline in global equities markets, although they have held up positive year-to-date. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy highlighted stocks like Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) provides an automated electronic broker platform. On December 15, 2023, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) stock closed at $79.79 per share. One-month return of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) was 0.76%, and its shares gained 14.82% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) has a market capitalization of $33.256 billion.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy made the following comment about Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"In Financials, we prefer well-placed insurance companies and niche businesses while tending to avoid banks which face credit deterioration and rising deposit costs. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. Their company’s second quarter net interest income came in better than expected while revenues were slightly ahead. Earnings, however, fell short of sell-side projections due to a one-time legal reserve. The market looked past this blemish as its stock price gained 4%."

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 46 hedge fund portfolios held Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) at the end of third quarter which was 44 in the previous quarter.

