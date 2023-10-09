Here’s Why You Should Invest in Danaher Corporation (DHR) Now

Oakmark Funds, advised by Harris Associates, released its “Oakmark Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund returned -1.31% in the third quarter, 15.91% calendar year to date, and 27.84% for the fiscal year. The S&P 500 Total Return Index delivered -3.27%, 13.07%, and 21.62%, respectively, for the same periods. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Oakmark Fund highlighted stocks like Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia, Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. On October 6, 2023, Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) stock closed at $217.23 per share. One-month return of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) was -2.04%, and its shares lost 6.25% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has a market capitalization of $160.392 billion.

Oakmark Fund made the following comment about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) is a global leader in life sciences tools and diagnostics. We are impressed by Danaher’s excellent track record of creating shareholder value through smart capital allocation and world-class operational execution. The company’s business mix has shifted dramatically in recent years following a series of transformative acquisitions and divestitures. We believe these portfolio improvements leave the company attractively positioned in some of the industry’s fastest growing, most profitable niches within life sciences. Near-term headwinds related to the pandemic are overshadowing this attractive long-term outlook, in our view. More specifically, Danaher sells diagnostic tests and critical inputs needed for manufacturing Covid-19 vaccines. As Covid-19 demand has normalized, Danaher experienced sales headwinds and channel destocking, pressuring its stock price. The shares now trade at a discount to both peers and private market transactions, giving us an attractive opportunity to invest in what we view as a high-quality, resilient business at a discounted valuation."

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) is in 29th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 89 hedge fund portfolios held Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) at the end of the second quarter, which was 90 in the previous quarter.

