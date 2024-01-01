Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks Now

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

2 Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information. With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure.

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Mondelez (MDLZ) earns a Zacks Rank #3 right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.78 a share, just 29 days from its upcoming earnings release on January 30, 2024.

By taking the percentage difference between the $0.78 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.76 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Mondelez has an Earnings ESP of 1.52%.

MDLZ is one of just a large database of Consumer Staples stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF).

e.l.f. Beauty, which is readying to report earnings on February 7, 2024, sits at a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $0.67 a share, and ELF is 37 days out from its next earnings report.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for e.l.f. Beauty is $0.53, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of 26.42%.

MDLZ and ELF's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

