Here’s Why Investors Love Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund” first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, small-cap stocks performed well with varying results from the indexes. The Russell 2000 Growth Index was up 6.07% while the Russell 2000 Value Index was 0.67% down in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund highlighted stocks like Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Based in Hillsboro, Oregon, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) is a semiconductor products developer. On June 23, 2023, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) stock closed at $85.35 per share. One-month return of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) was 2.67%, and its shares gained 63.44% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has a market capitalization of $11.748 billion.

Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund made the following comment about Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) in its first quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) provides programmable chips. Investors have appreciated the company’s robust growth combined with increasing margins and cash flow. Furthermore, the product launch for the next-generation chip went well and we believe sets the company up for continued healthy growth this year and beyond."

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 36 hedge fund portfolios held Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) at the end of first quarter 2023 which was 35 in the previous quarter.

