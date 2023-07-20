Here’s Why Investors Love Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

Wedgewood Partners, an investment management company, released its "Wedgewood Partners Large Cap Focused Growth Fund" second quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, Wedgewood Composite’s net return was 8.1% compared to the Standard & Poor’s 8.7%, Russell 1000 Growth Index’s 12.8%, and Russell 1000 Value Index’s 4.1% return for the same period. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Wedgewood Partners Large Cap Focused Growth Fund highlighted stocks like Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Redmond, Washington, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a multinational software company that develops, and licenses software, services, devices, and solutions. On July 19, 2023, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock closed at $355.08 per share. One-month return of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was 4.52%, and its shares gained 34.07% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has a market capitalization of $2.745 trillion.

Wedgewood Partners Large Cap Focused Growth Fund made the following comment about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)t also contributed to performance during the quarter. Revenues grew +10% (foreign exchange adjusted) whereas operating income grew +14%, helped by +18% growth in Office365 and 31% growth in Azure and other cloud services. Although the Company guided to a deceleration in its core businesses, Microsoft has ample opportunity to drive attractive double-digit growth over a multi-year timeframe. We recognize investors have disproportionately favored software and tech stocks year to date, driving multiples to relative and historical highs. As a result, we paired some of our weighting in Microsoft earlier in the year; however, it remains a core position in portfolios."

Roman Pyshchyk/Shutterstock.c.om

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) holds the first position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 289 hedge fund portfolios held Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) at the end of first quarter which was 259 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in another article and shared the list of best big tech stocks to buy. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q2 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.