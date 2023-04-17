Why Investors Shouldn't Be Surprised By Allego N.V.'s (NYSE:ALLG) P/S

When close to half the companies in the Specialty Retail industry in the United States have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 0.4x, you may consider Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 3.9x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

How Allego Has Been Performing

Allego certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. It seems the market expects this form will continue into the future, hence the elevated P/S ratio. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying to much for the stock.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/S?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as steep as Allego's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry decidedly.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 183%. The latest three year period has also seen an incredible overall rise in revenue, aided by its incredible short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a tremendous job of growing revenue over that time.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 63% per annum during the coming three years according to the five analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 6.9% per year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we can see why Allego is trading at such a high P/S compared to the industry. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What Does Allego's P/S Mean For Investors?

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our look into Allego shows that its P/S ratio remains high on the merit of its strong future revenues. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in revenues is quite remote, justifying the elevated P/S ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

