Why Investors Shouldn't Be Surprised By ARN Media Limited's (ASX:A1N) P/S

It's not a stretch to say that ARN Media Limited's (ASX:A1N) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.8x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the Media industry in Australia, where the median P/S ratio is around 0.7x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

How ARN Media Has Been Performing

ARN Media certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is moderate because investors think this strong revenue performance might be about to tail off. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For ARN Media?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/S like ARN Media's is when the company's growth is tracking the industry closely.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 17% gain to the company's top line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 58% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the seven analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 0.8% each year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 2.1% per annum, which is not materially different.

With this information, we can see why ARN Media is trading at a fairly similar P/S to the industry. It seems most investors are expecting to see average future growth and are only willing to pay a moderate amount for the stock.

What We Can Learn From ARN Media's P/S?

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

A ARN Media's P/S seems about right to us given the knowledge that analysts are forecasting a revenue outlook that is similar to the Media industry. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement or deterioration in revenue isn't great enough to push P/S in a higher or lower direction. If all things remain constant, the possibility of a drastic share price movement remains fairly remote.

