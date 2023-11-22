Why Investors Shouldn't Be Surprised By B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft's (ETR:DTD2) Low P/S

B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft's (ETR:DTD2) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.9x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the Software industry in Germany, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 1.8x and even P/S above 4x are quite common. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does B+S Banksysteme's Recent Performance Look Like?

Recent times haven't been great for B+S Banksysteme as its revenue has been rising slower than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the uninspiring revenue performance to persist, which has repressed the growth of the P/S ratio. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, B+S Banksysteme would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that there was hardly any revenue growth to speak of for the company over the past year. Fortunately, a few good years before that means that it was still able to grow revenue by 14% in total over the last three years. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing revenue over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 5.0% each year as estimated by the lone analyst watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 8.0% each year, which is noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that B+S Banksysteme's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On B+S Banksysteme's P/S

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As expected, our analysis of B+S Banksysteme's analyst forecasts confirms that the company's underwhelming revenue outlook is a major contributor to its low P/S. Shareholders' pessimism on the revenue prospects for the company seems to be the main contributor to the depressed P/S. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

