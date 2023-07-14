Why Investors Shouldn't Be Surprised By Eneco Refresh Limited's (ASX:ERG) 32% Share Price Plunge

Eneco Refresh Limited (ASX:ERG) shareholders won't be pleased to see that the share price has had a very rough month, dropping 32% and undoing the prior period's positive performance. The drop over the last 30 days has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 38% in that time.

After such a large drop in price, Eneco Refresh's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of -6x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in Australia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 17x and even P/E's above 34x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

For example, consider that Eneco Refresh's financial performance has been pretty ordinary lately as earnings growth is non-existent. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this benign earnings growth rate will likely underperform the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Eneco Refresh, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the market for P/E ratios like Eneco Refresh's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered virtually the same number to the company's bottom line as the year before. The longer-term trend has been no better as the company has no earnings growth to show for over the last three years either. So it seems apparent to us that the company has struggled to grow earnings meaningfully over that time.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 12% shows it's noticeably less attractive on an annualised basis.

With this information, we can see why Eneco Refresh is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on to something they believe will continue to trail the bourse.

What We Can Learn From Eneco Refresh's P/E?

Eneco Refresh's P/E looks about as weak as its stock price lately. We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Eneco Refresh revealed its three-year earnings trends are contributing to its low P/E, given they look worse than current market expectations. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 3 warning signs for Eneco Refresh that you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Eneco Refresh, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

