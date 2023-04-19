Why Investors Shouldn't Be Surprised By First Ship Lease Trust's (SGX:D8DU) Low P/E

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 7.5x First Ship Lease Trust (SGX:D8DU) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Singapore have P/E ratios greater than 12x and even P/E's higher than 20x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

It looks like earnings growth has deserted First Ship Lease Trust recently, which is not something to boast about. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this benign earnings growth rate will likely underperform the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on First Ship Lease Trust's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Is First Ship Lease Trust's Growth Trending?

First Ship Lease Trust's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that there was hardly any earnings per share growth to speak of for the company over the past year. This isn't what shareholders were looking for as it means they've been left with a 7.0% decline in EPS over the last three years in total. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the market is expected to grow by 1.5% over the next year, which really puts the company's recent medium-term earnings decline into perspective.

In light of this, it's understandable that First Ship Lease Trust's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Final Word

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of First Ship Lease Trust revealed its shrinking earnings over the medium-term are contributing to its low P/E, given the market is set to grow. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - First Ship Lease Trust has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a low P/E).

