Why Investors Shouldn't Be Surprised By Fiverr International Ltd.'s (NYSE:FVRR) P/S

Fiverr International Ltd.'s (NYSE:FVRR) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 3.2x may not look like an appealing investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Professional Services industry in the United States have P/S ratios below 1.3x. However, the P/S might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Fiverr International Has Been Performing

Recent times haven't been great for Fiverr International as its revenue has been rising slower than most other companies. It might be that many expect the uninspiring revenue performance to recover significantly, which has kept the P/S ratio from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Is There Enough Revenue Growth Forecasted For Fiverr International?

Fiverr International's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow revenues by a handy 7.2% last year. This was backed up an excellent period prior to see revenue up by 188% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 17% each year as estimated by the eleven analysts watching the company. With the industry only predicted to deliver 9.0% per year, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

With this in mind, it's not hard to understand why Fiverr International's P/S is high relative to its industry peers. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Final Word

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Fiverr International maintains its high P/S on the strength of its forecasted revenue growth being higher than the the rest of the Professional Services industry, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident future revenues aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

