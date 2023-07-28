Why Investors Shouldn't Be Surprised By Magna Prima Berhad's (KLSE:MAGNA) Low P/E

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 3.9x Magna Prima Berhad (KLSE:MAGNA) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios greater than 15x and even P/E's higher than 27x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Magna Prima Berhad as its earnings have been rising very briskly. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Growth For Magna Prima Berhad?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the market for P/E ratios like Magna Prima Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 205% gain to the company's bottom line. Still, EPS has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 12% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is weaker based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

With this information, we can see why Magna Prima Berhad is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on to something they believe will continue to trail the bourse.

The Bottom Line On Magna Prima Berhad's P/E

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As we suspected, our examination of Magna Prima Berhad revealed its three-year earnings trends are contributing to its low P/E, given they look worse than current market expectations. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

