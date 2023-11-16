Why Investors Shouldn't Be Surprised By Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MIGI) Low P/S

With a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.2x Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all the Software companies in the United States have P/S ratios greater than 4.5x and even P/S higher than 10x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

How Has Mawson Infrastructure Group Performed Recently?

Mawson Infrastructure Group could be doing better as its revenue has been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive revenue growth. Perhaps the P/S remains low as investors think the prospects of strong revenue growth aren't on the horizon. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For Mawson Infrastructure Group?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Mawson Infrastructure Group would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the industry.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 47%. The latest three year period has seen an incredible overall rise in revenue, a stark contrast to the last 12 months. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company, but investors will want to ask why it is now in decline.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to slump, contracting by 0.6% during the coming year according to the dual analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the broader industry is forecast to expand by 15%, which paints a poor picture.

With this in consideration, we find it intriguing that Mawson Infrastructure Group's P/S is closely matching its industry peers. However, shrinking revenues are unlikely to lead to a stable P/S over the longer term. There's potential for the P/S to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its top-line growth.

What Does Mawson Infrastructure Group's P/S Mean For Investors?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

It's clear to see that Mawson Infrastructure Group maintains its low P/S on the weakness of its forecast for sliding revenue, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in revenue isn't great enough to justify a higher P/S ratio. Unless there's material change, it's hard to envision a situation where the stock price will rise drastically.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Mawson Infrastructure Group (3 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Mawson Infrastructure Group, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

