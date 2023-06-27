Why Investors Shouldn't Be Surprised By MAX Automation SE's (ETR:MXHN) P/S

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 0.6x in the Machinery industry in Germany, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about MAX Automation SE's (ETR:MXHN) P/S ratio of 0.5x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

View our latest analysis for MAX Automation

What Does MAX Automation's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Recent times haven't been great for MAX Automation as its revenue has been rising slower than most other companies. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to lift, which has kept the P/S from declining. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a relatively elevated price for a company with this sort of growth profile.

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on MAX Automation.

How Is MAX Automation's Revenue Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/S like MAX Automation's is when the company's growth is tracking the industry closely.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 16% gain to the company's top line. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year revenue growth being relatively non-existent overall. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 3.5% per year as estimated by the dual analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 3.8% per year, which is not materially different.

In light of this, it's understandable that MAX Automation's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders are comfortable to simply hold on while the company is keeping a low profile.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

A MAX Automation's P/S seems about right to us given the knowledge that analysts are forecasting a revenue outlook that is similar to the Machinery industry. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident future revenue won't throw up any surprises. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to support the share price at these levels.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - MAX Automation has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of MAX Automation's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here