Why Investors Shouldn't Be Surprised By Notion VTec Berhad's (KLSE:NOTION) Low P/S

Notion VTec Berhad's (KLSE:NOTION) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.5x may look like a pretty appealing investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Electronic industry in Malaysia have P/S ratios greater than 1x. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

See our latest analysis for Notion VTec Berhad

How Has Notion VTec Berhad Performed Recently?

As an illustration, revenue has deteriorated at Notion VTec Berhad over the last year, which is not ideal at all. One possibility is that the P/S is low because investors think the company won't do enough to avoid underperforming the broader industry in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Notion VTec Berhad's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Is Notion VTec Berhad's Revenue Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the industry for P/S ratios like Notion VTec Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 11%. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 31% overall rise in revenue, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would definitely welcome the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

This is in contrast to the rest of the industry, which is expected to grow by 13% over the next year, materially higher than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

In light of this, it's understandable that Notion VTec Berhad's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting to see the recent limited growth rates continue into the future and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of Notion VTec Berhad revealed its three-year revenue trends are contributing to its low P/S, given they look worse than current industry expectations. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in revenue isn't great enough to justify a higher P/S ratio. If recent medium-term revenue trends continue, it's hard to see the share price experience a reversal of fortunes anytime soon.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for Notion VTec Berhad that you need to take into consideration.

If strong companies turning a profit tickle your fancy, then you'll want to check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a low P/E (but have proven they can grow earnings).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here